Google-owned wearable company Fitbit seems to be working on a premium fitness tracker. The fitness wearable is reportedly dubbed Fitbit Luxe, and Roland Quandt from WinFuture has leaked images of the upcoming product.

Fitbit Luxe – a Premium Fitness Tracker?

Taking a look at the leaked images, there’s no denying that the alleged Fitbit Luxe looks premium and visually pleasing. It boasts a slim design with a stainless steel casing. Moreover, the Luxe has traditional buckles on the straps. This design reminds me of the recently launched Oppo Band Style.

Unfortunately, not a lot of information with respect to the specifications is known at this moment. The report claims that the Fitbit Luxe will equip an OLED display. Further, it adds that the specifications may be similar to the recently launched Fitbit Ace 3.

As you would expect from a fitness-focused wearable, it won’t be surprising to see the usual health features. This includes heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, and numerous sports modes. Unfortunately, in-built GPS may be missing in action. The report mentions that you will have to use assisted GPS that relies on your smartphone for tracking.

Judging by the shared images, the Fitbit Luxe will come in three color variants – Black, Gold, and Silver with an orchid strap. There’s no word on the pricing and availability, but it may launch soon. Stay tuned for updates. We will bring you more details when Fitbit makes the gadget official, hopefully in the coming months.

Featured Image Courtesy: WinFuture