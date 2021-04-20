After launching the Sense, Versa 3, Inspire 2 smart wearable devices in India last year, Fitbit has launched its fashion-forward fitness tracker dubbed Fitbit Luxe in India today. The wearable comes with a premium build and packs various smart health and fitness features.

Fitbit Luxe: Key Specs and Features

Display and Build

Starting with the build quality, the Fitbit Luxe features a premium button-less design with a slim form factor. There is a touch-enabled color AMOLED display at the front along with an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness of the screen. It comes enclosed in a metal casing that has been developed using an advanced design process called metal injection molding.

Sensors

Coming to the health sensors, the Fitbit Luxe has an optical heart-rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor for blood-oxygen monitoring, and a 3-axis accelerometer. Unfortunately, the device does not pack a built-in GPS sensor to aid navigation without relying on a smartphone. However, with the help of these sensors, the Luxe can offer a variety of smart fitness tracking functions.

Exercise Modes

The Fitbit Luxe also comes with support for 20 dedicated exercise modes such as cycling, running, general workouts, and more. Further, the device is water-resistant up to 50m and comes packed with swim-tracking capabilities. There is Fitbit’s SmartTrack technology built-in as well to help detect when a user starts working out.

Additional Features with Fitbit Premium

Apart from these, users can also use the Fitbit Luxe with the companion Fitbit app to access more features. Using the app, users can track their breathing rate, skin temperature variation, variability of the heart rate, and more. Furthermore, with the Fitbit Premium subscription on the app, which costs Rs 99/month or Rs 999/year, the Fitbit Luxe will be able to offer a Fitbit Stress Management Score based on the users’ quality of sleep, activity levels, and heart rate.

Battery Life

The device, apart from offering various exercise modes and tracking features, also packs a rechargeable battery that can last up to 5 days on a single charge. However, the battery life will vary depending on the usage of the tracking and health features.

Color Variants

Coming to the color options, the Fitbit Luxe comes in three color variants – Soft Gold, Platinum, and Graphite. All three models come with different-colored silicone bands with a quick-release mechanism to enable easy attachment/ detachment.

There is also a special edition of the Fitbit Luxe that has been designed in partnership with the Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand gorjana. This one comes in a soft gold finish with a special edition Parker Link Bracelet as the band.

Price and Availability

The Fitbit Luxe will be available to buy from Fitbit’s official website and major offline retailers in the country soon. It comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the standard edition and the special edition variant costs Rs 17,999.