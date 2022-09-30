Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, and Inspire 3 Wearables Launched in India

Fitbit has launched three new wearables: the Sense 2, the Vers 4, and the Inspire 3 in India. All smartwatches are claimed to be thinner and come with various health features, Fitbit app integration, and more. Have a look at the details.

Fitbit Inspire 3: Specs and Features

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a new fitness tracker, which comes with a color display. There’s the ability to monitor the resting heart rate, SpO2, and stress levels. You can also measure your skin temperature and track your menstruation.

The tracker allows for the call, message, and app notification. Plus, if you have been sitting for a while, it will remind you to move. There’s support for the Smart Wake feature to wake you up during the optimal sleep stage, along with the ability to track sleep. It also supports calorie, step, and distance tracking.

Additionally, the Fitbit Inspire 3 has a 10-day battery life, water resistance support, and gets accessories and clock faces. It comes in Midnight Zen/Black, Lilac Bliss/Black, and Morning Glow/Black colors.

Fitbit Versa 4: Specs and Features

The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch has a square dial and a color touch screen with the AOD feature. It comes with various health features like a heart rate sensor, a blood-oxygen sensor, a sleep tracker, a period tracker, a skin temperature monitor, and a stress monitor.

It has support for 40+ exercise modes, inbuilt GPS, Google Maps support, and is swim-proof. You will be able to track the calories, steps, and distance. There’s Alexa support, a 6-day battery life with fast charging, Active Zone Minutes, and compatibility with tablets too. Bluetooth Calling is expected to be introduced soon.

The Fitbit Versa 4 comes in Black/Graphite, Blue/Platinum, Pink Sand/Copper Rose, and Beet Juice/Copper Rose colorways.

Fitbit Sense 2: Specs and Features

The Fitbit Sense 2 is the high-end variant of the lot and comes with various health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a stress monitor, and a sleep tracker. Apart from the usual health and fitness features, there’s support for an ECG app to detect signs of atrial fibrillation and a PPG algorithm.

It also supports a skin temperature, Body Response sensor for all-day stress management, and comes with more than 6 days of battery life. There’s support for Alexa, water resistance, Bluetooth Calling (coming soon), Google Maps, and much more.

The Fitbit Sense 2 comes in Shadow Grey/Graphite, Lunar White/Platinum, and Blue Mist/Soft Gold color options.

Price and Availability

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is priced at Rs 8,999, the Fitbit Versa 2 retails at Rs 20,999, and the Fitbit Sense 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999.

The wearables are now available to buy on select offline and online platforms. All of them come with 6 months of Fitbit Premium subscription.