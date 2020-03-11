Mozilla has started rolling out the latest version of Firefox Preview (v4.0.0) for Android. The newest update brings a handful of useful features including top sites, add-on support, and a password manager.

As you can see in the image below, Firefox has placed the top sites above the Open tabs section and below the Firefox Preview logo on the home page. You may add your favorite websites to Top sites section by tapping on the vertical three-dots icon found at the bottom right corner of the browser and choosing “Add to top sites”.

The support for addons/extensions was first spotted in a Firefox Preview Nightly build last month. However, the feature is limited just to popular adblocker uBlock Origin at this moment. Add-ons can be accessed from the Advanced section in Firefox Preview’s settings.

The new password manager lets you save all your login credentials and sync your passwords across all your devices through a Firefox account. You may connect your Firefox account by visiting Firefox Pair from PC and scanning the QR code from your mobile.

The update also comes with a few bug fixes and improvements. Notably, the persistent undo notifications bug and certificate bypass errors have been fixed with this build. Take a look at the official changelog below.

Login management

Top Sites

Bypassing Certificate errors

Fix persistent undo notification

Initial extension support featuring uBlock Origin

The Firefox Preview 4.0 has not been rolled out to Google Play Store at the time of writing this article, at least on my device. You may download the APK from Mozilla’s GitHub or APKMirror to start using the new version right now.

Download Firefox Preview 4.0 (GitHub, APK Mirror)