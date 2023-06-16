Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe With AMOLED Display Unveiled In India

Fire-Boltt has introduced its ‘luxury-focused’ Dagger Luxe smartwatch in India. This is the second product in the Dagger portfolio for Fire-Boltt. The watch comes with a bunch of premium features like an AMOLED display, 600 nits of brightness, and much more. Keep reading to know more.

Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe: Specs and Features

The Dagger Luxe smartwatch features a 1.43-inch round-dial toughened AMOLED display with a 466×466 pixel resolution. It comes with 600 nits of peak brightness and Always On Display (AOD) and is housed within a shock-proof metal chassis. Two push buttons on the right side of the chassis can be used to trigger various watch functionalities. The smartwatch is complemented with stainless steel metal straps.

With a 400mAh battery, the Dagger Luxe can offer up to 25 days of maximum standby time (8 days in Classic Mode and 5 days in Bluetooth Calling Mode). With built-in microphones and speakers, the watch can offer Bluetooth calling functionality. On top of that, calls received via the smartwatch are automatically synced on-device with full call history. You can also save up to 10 contacts within the watch.

It is also IP68 water and dust resistant. Fire-Boltt is marketing this smartwatch as an “outdoor rugged wearable device.”

The Fire-Boltt Health Suit offers SpO2 tracking, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, period tracking, and much more. There are multiple sports modes to go with it as well. There are other features like voice assistant support, cloud-based watch faces, remote camera/music control, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, a weather forecast, smart notifications, and more.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe smartwatch is available at a launch offer of Rs 3,499 on Amazon and the official Fire-Boltt web store. However, this is only for a limited period of time. The product will go on sale starting today.

Buy Fire-Boltt Dagger Luxe smartwatch via Amazon