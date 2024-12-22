Claim the Fifth Free Epic Games Store Mystery Game to Go on a Magical Ride

Epic’s free games giveaway continues, extending the trend of classic roguelikes. The magical roguelike Wizard of Legend is now revealed as Epic Games Store’s fifth mystery game.

Wizard of Legend is a spell slinger that gives you a fast-paced dungeon-crawling experience with exciting combat mechanics. The fun spell-casting roguelike was originally released on May 15, 2018, and will be free of cost for the next 24 hours. However, this is the game’s debut in the store thanks to the Epic Games Store mystery games event 2024.

Made by Contingent99, Wizard of Legend is all about a typical dungeon crawler. Here, you complete levels, collect relics and level up to defeat the hardest enemies. However, the combat style is where the game gives you a perfect thrill and action. You can chain spells together to create devastating combos, and various spells and items allow for unique builds and playstyles.

Image Credit: Contingent99

Your spell or arcana is how you must defeat the enemies. These spells will also help you get a defensive or offensive advantage. On the other hand, you must collect Relics to get even stronger. Buy powerful tools with gold or coins from the shop and become the ultimate mage in Wizard of Legend.

Claim Wizard of Legend, the simple yet fun magical roguelike for free from the Epic Games Store mystery event now. Have you tried the game yet? Share your spellbound dungeon-crawling with us in the comments below.