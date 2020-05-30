After group audio calling app CatchUp and music collaboration App Collab, Facebook’s New Product Experimentation (NPE) team has released a companion app for live events named ‘Venue’ this week.

The app provides passionate fans with a platform to share their excitement and to discuss live events as they happen. Venue will debut in partnership with NASCAR in Supermarket Heroes 500 race tomorrow.

“As NASCAR makes its return to action over the coming weeks, Venue will provide users with a unique and exciting way to connect with fellow race fans from around the globe – all from the safety and comfort of their own homes. NASCAR was built on innovation, and we couldn’t be more excited to help a great partner like Facebook’s New Product Experimentation team innovate around new platforms.”, said Tim Clark, SVP and Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR.

Venue will feature expert commentators such as journalists, athletes, or fan-analysts. Alongside commentary, the hosts will ask interactive questions, open polls, and chat sessions.

To make sure fans don’t miss out on the highlights of the event, Venue has a feature called ‘Moments’ that opens up time-limited chat sessions. The app will notify users when the commentator creates a new Moment. “With Venue, fans can stop scrolling or searching to find the exact moment everyone is reacting to.”, says Facebook.

The app is currently available on Android and iOS in the U.S. There’s no word on wider availability just yet. So, do you like the idea of Venue as a potential way of virtually connecting with fans during an event? Let us know in the comments.