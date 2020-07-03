As Coronavirus cases in the US are rising drastically once again, Facebook has announced new initiatives to combat the disease. The company has announced that the Facebook News Feed will soon show a message on top asking users to wear face masks. Along with the message, users will also see links to the CDC and Facebook’s COVID-19 information center. What’s more, the change isn’t limited to Facebook. Instagram will also soon show a similar message on top of users’ feeds.

Coronavirus cases in the US have seen a sudden upsurge in the last few days. According to reports, the country saw a whopping 50,000 new cases on Wednesday itself.

Facebook, for its part, has largely struggled with Coronavirus misinformation campaigns on the platform. With this new feature, the company is trying to point users to trustworthy sources of information about Coronavirus.

The company says that the new notification will start appearing later today. However, it is unclear if the change is only meant for the US or not. With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down in India as well, this prompt could be a good starting point for users to get Coronavirus related information in the country.

Meanwhile, it’s fairly obvious that you should be wearing masks in public these days. It may be slightly less comfortable. However, you’ll be keeping yourself, and others safe by using a simple mask. It doesn’t get much easier than that.