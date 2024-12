Epic Games Store Free Mystery Games Schedule Leaked for Holiday 2024 Sale

Epic Games is known for its generous offers, including weekly free games and frequent discounts. But their most exciting giveaway is the annual holiday mystery games. While the specific titles remain a secret, the schedule for the 2024 Epic Games Store free mystery games has been leaked. So, if you want to prepare yourself for the Christmas season, keep reading.

In last week’s free game reveal, Epic Games Store showed the mystery game icon on this week’s game reveal. However, with the reliable leak from @billbil_kun, we now know the complete schedule for Epic Games 2024 mystery games. The leak is calling this end-of-year event giveaway “Holiday Sale 2024” on Epic Games Store.

As per the leaked data, there will be 16 free games in the Epic Games Store during the Christmas season. This list of games may include DLCs as well as expansions or deluxe edition packs for some games. The Epic Games Store free mystery games event will be starting on December 12, 2024, at 8:00 AM PT and will run until January 9, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT. Here is the complete schedule:

December 12 – 19, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 1

December 19 – 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 2

December 20 – 21, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 3

December 21 – 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 4

December 22 – 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 5

December 23 – 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 6

December 24 – 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 7

December 25 – 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 8

December 26 – 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 9

December 27 – 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 10

December 28 – 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 11

December 29 – 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 12

December 30 – 31, 2024 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 13

December 31, 2024 – January 1, 2025 at 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 14

January 1 to 2, 2025 – 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 15

January 2 to 9, 2025 – 8:00 AM PT: Mystery game 16

With the Epic Games Store mystery games schedule leaked, are you excited to grab all the titles? While Epic Games offered 17 free games in 2023, the number was lower in 2022 with only 15. The leaks also suggest that there will not be any bad surprises. In 2023 we got massive games like Dishonored – Definitive Edition and Wolfenstein: The New Order up for grabs.

