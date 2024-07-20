Who is ‘Emet’ The Iron Giant in One Piece (Explained)

The “Iron Giant” robot is one of the major characters in the ongoing Egghead arc. It has been hinted several times that it may return to life and fight alongside Luffy in his Gear 5 form, aka Nika. At last, the ancient robot arrived to save the day and averted the Gorosei’s fury. Therefore, if you are curious about the existence of the Iron Giant robot, here is everything you need to know about it.

The Name of the Iron Giant is Emet

Image Courtesy: One Piece by Toei Animation (Fandom Wiki)

Around 900 years ago, during the Void Century, the Iron Giant, also known as the Ancient Giant Robot, was invented. We still do not know why this giant robot was invented in the first place. The energy used by this robot to function is produced by listening to the Drums of Liberation that play when Luffy enters his Gear 5 form. However, there was also an ancient energy that was used to power up this gigantic robot.

The Iron Giant ran out of energy after the Mary Geoise incident around 200 years ago and went into dormancy. The World Government had ordered its destruction, but the scientists decided to study it instead. So, in the end, Dr. Vegapunk acquired the Iron Giant and kept it on Egghead Island.

After hearing the Drums of Liberation beating as Luffy entered his Gear 5 Nika form on Egghead Island, the robot powered back up and started helping the Straw Hat Pirates fend off the wrath of the Five Elders. Furthermore, in One Piece manga chapter 1119, the Iron Giant Robot’s name was revealed as “Emet.”

Fun Fact: The word Emet translates to “Truth” in Hebrew. In addition, this word must be written on a golem in order to bring it to life, according to Jewish Mythology. It seems like Oda sensei once again drew inspiration from real world folklore for the Iron Giant.

Emet The Robot’s History in One Piece

In the manga, the Five Elders claimed that this was the same robot that rampaged through Mary Geoise some 200 years ago. The fact that this robot climbed all the way up the Red Line remains an impressive feat to this day. Chapter 1119 further revealed that Joy Boy informed Emet of a scenario that would necessitate the robot’s action in the future.

Furthermore, Dr. Vegapunk kept the transmission Den Den Mushi inside the giant robot. That came in handy because to end the transmission of Dr. Vegapunk’s message, they would need to defeat this gigantic robot first.

Even though St. Topman Warcury knocked down Emet and disrupted the broadcast, Emet was able to get back up, all thanks to the Drums of Liberation sound from Luffy and Bonney in Nika form. So, we got to hear the old scientist’s broadcast once again as he talked about the D clan and the fight to reach the One Piece.

How Strong is the Iron Giant in One Piece?

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Oda sensei kept playing with our minds with Emet for a long time. Thus, when it was finally to see its powers, it blew everyone’s minds. Whenever Luffy tried to deliver a powerful blow to Topman Warcury, he couldn’t and remarked that Topman’s devil form had tough and sturdy skin. Even in his Gear 5 form and using advanced forms of Haki, Luffy wasn’t able to deal much damage against this monster.

However, when Emet punched Topman Warcury, it snapped one of his tusks and made him bleedy finally. This moment was a testament to the tremendous strength of the Iron Giant. Now, Chapter 1120 hinted at Emet getting ready to use a secret, final weapon, so we can’t wait to see what powers he has hidden inside.

That said, what is your favorite moment of Emet in One Piece?