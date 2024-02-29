EA Lays off Almost 700 Employees; Cancels Respawn’s Star Wars FPS Shooter

We grow tired of saying it, but it still doesn’t stop. It seems the layoff streak continues, and it’s EA this time. The company has announced a broad stream of layoffs. However, during the news announcement on Wednesday, the company has also confirmed removing certain games from their current plans.

According to the statement by EA and confirmed by a VGC news report, EA has canceled Respawn’s first-person Star Wars shooter that was in plans. Peter Hirschman, a LucasArts veteran and Medal of Honor co-creator, was leading the project’s development.

EA Cancels Respawn’s Star Wars Shooter: Reasons

The news was given by CEO Andrew Wilson, who sent a note to the staff stating that the company is reacting to “accelerating industry transformation and changing player needs.” After the move that axed nearly 700 company-wide jobs, Laura Miele, president of EA Entertainment, revealed that Respawn would focus on the Jedi and Apex Legends series after a review. Laura further says,

“Respawn’s unique ability to connect with players and create exceptional game experiences is unrivaled in entertainment,..As we’ve looked at Respawn’s portfolio over the last few months, what’s clear is the games our players are most excited about are Jedi and Respawn’s rich library of owned brands.”

While stating this, she further explained that EA has decided to pivot away from early development on a Star Wars FPS Action game. For now, the focus and efforts will be on new projects based on EA-owned brands while providing support for existing games. Before ending the statement, Laura added:

“It’s always hard to walk away from a project, and this decision is not a reflection of the team’s talent, tenacity, or passion they have for the game. Giving fans the next installments of the iconic franchises they want is the definition of blockbuster storytelling and the right place to focus.”

Actor Cameron Monaghan, during Ocala Comic Con Last September, said he was working on a third Jedi game. For now, it seems EA will let Respawn focus heavily on Apex Legends and the Jedi games. As Apex Legends got a new update that is highly praised, it seems EA wants to keep the quality of its existing games in check before making a new game.

Were you excited about Respawn’s Star Wars First-Person shooter? Do you think EA canceling the Star Wars First-Person shooter is a good decision? Let us discuss it in the comments below.