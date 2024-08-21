Dying Light The Beast Brings Kyle Crane Back to Life

Any Dying Light fan worth their salt has been waiting with bated breath for any expansions on the bloodthirsty game. And our wish as gamers has finally come true. Techland has announced Dying Light The Beast, an exclusive expansion to the game at Gamescom 2024.

At the offset, the first thing to mention is that Dying Light The Beast is bringing back Kyle Crane from the grave! For those unaware, Kyle was Dying Light 1’s protagonist who turned into a Viral (zombie) and had his story end here. The new Kyle Crane does feature a more mature and damaged face with ulterior motives.

The short gameplay trailer shows Crane traversing Harran’s map. However, new additions to the game include brand-new weapons, new and deadlier combat encounters, and driveable vehicles! Furthermore, Dying Light The Beast will feature over 20 hours of content. While not too much was showcased, the trailer showcases classic Dying Light spiced up with new life which ought to attract zombie lovers.

As of now, Dying Light The Beast has no release date. However, players can already wishlist the game by heading over to the official Dying Light website. Given the studio’s history and tenacity, we can expect more news on Dying Light The Beast very soon!

That being said, are you excited to play as Kyle Crane again? Let us know in the comments below!