PUBG Mobile is getting a huge update that adds a variety of changes, including a Tesla Gigafactory, Tesla electric vehicles, a new Mission Ignition mode, and more. Yeah, you heard that right. You can now drive a number of Tesla vehicles and even check out the popular Gigafactory in-game. Having said that, here’s all you need to know about PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition update.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition Update

Tesla Gigafactory

PUBG Mobile has teamed up with renowned EV maker Tesla to add a Tesla Gigafactory to the Erangel map. Players can activate switches in the factory’s assembly line to build a Tesla Model Y. Moreover, the cars assembled here will have an autopilot mode. Yeah, it is a life-like Tesla in-game. You can activate Autopilot mode on highways to automatically take you to pre-set markers along the highway.

Apart from Model Y, you will also see the Tesla Cybertruck, Roadster, and Tesla Semi trucks that randomly spawn alongside the road. You can damage the Semi to get supply crates that would meet all your ammunition needs in the game.

Mission Ignition Mode

Accessed through the EvoGround section, Mission Ignition is an experimental mode that envisions the long-term technological transformations on Erangel – the first map in PUBG Mobile. Notably, Mission Ignition mode revamps 6 major areas of Erangel. Check out the new names of popular spots in Mission Ignition mode below:

Transit Center (Pochinki)

Port of Georgopol (Georgopol)

Tech Center (The School)

Security Center (The Military Base)

Logistics Agency (Yasnaya Polyana)

Energy Center (Mylta Power)

Mission Ignition mode offers special gameplay systems, including dynamic elements where lifts, automatic doors, and other moving platforms appear in the upgraded urban area.​ You could expect HyperLines – a feature that lets players move between fixed locations at certain times. PUBG Mobile 1.5 also offers an Air Conveyor outside some urban areas to travel through the air.

Other than these, Mission Ignition offers new firearms and attachments, including the 5.56 mm ASM Abakan, ergonomic grip, muzzle brake, drum magazine, and more. You will also see a unique anti-gravity motorcycle in this mode.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 also offers other improvements including new glass windows and new firearms and combat improvements. The company has also extended 90 fps mode to some new devices. If you are interested, you can check out the entire patch notes on Reddit here. We will have to wait and see if these exciting features will eventually reach Battlegrounds Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition Update: Size and Release Date

PUBG Mobile 1.5 Ignition Update has a size of around 686MB on Android and 1.64GB on iOS. You can’t team up with players on different versions, so make sure your entire squad is updated to the latest version.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update will start rolling out from July 14. You can get 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and a Victorian Maiden Backpack for 3 days if you update the game before July 16 (UTC 0). So yeah, are you excited to finally ride a Tesla albeit virtually? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.