Apple announced iOS 14 with several changes at WWDC 2020 yesterday. While the stable release will take quite some time to roll out, you can board the hype train right now with new shiny iOS 14 wallpapers.

There are a total of six wallpapers right now – three wallpapers in light mode and three of them in dark mode. You can set them right away on your device, thanks to iSpazio, who managed to extract it from the firmware.

We’ve mirrored the images to Google Drive. The wallpapers are available in their full resolution below. All you have to do is download the ZIP file, extract it, and set the wallpaper you like.

iOS 14 has finally caught up with Android with the addition of features like widgets, compact calling UI, smaller voice assistant prompt, a dedicated Translate app (similar to Google Translate), App Clips (similar to Instant Apps), and Picture in Picture, while adding a few new features like the ability to use your iPhone as a car key, improvements to iMessage, and enhanced privacy features.

So, how do you like these new wallpapers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section down below. I personally am not a huge fan of the collection other than the orange + purple variant. That said, we could expect Apple to add more wallpapers when they release the stable build later this fall.

Download the iOS 14 Wallpapers here