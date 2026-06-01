Nvidia Launches RTX Spark AI Superchip for Windows Laptops and Desktops

Nvidia has officially unveiled the Nvidia RTX Spark, which might mark the beginning of a major transformation for Windows PCs in decades. The RTX Spark is a new AI-focused superchip that is designed to power the next generation of Windows laptops and desktops.

The superchip promises to provide up to 1 petaflop of AI performance, 128 GB of unified memory, and full RTX gaming and creative capabilities packed into a slim device. So, gamers, creators, and developers can run massive AI models locally. The amount of workload that traditional PCs would struggle to handle will be easily managed by systems with the Nvidia RTX Spark built into them.

Nvidia Announces New AI Superchip RTX Spark Tailored for Windows PCs

The Nvidia RTX Spark combines an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU featuring 6144 CUDA cores with a custom 20-core ARM-based Grace CPU. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang states, “The PC is being reinvented.” It will transform from a simple click-and-type device that launches apps into something that can work alongside users through AI agents. All you need to do is command, and the PC will do the work for you.

Nvidia and Microsoft are collaborating to bring Windows-native AI agents to these systems using the new security tools and Nvidia OpenShell technology. These agents are designed to securely perform tasks across the apps, like searching for local files, assisting with coding, and even automating workflows.

Image Credit: Microsoft

The headline that has grabbed the attention of the gaming community is the 128GB of unified memory. This dramatically expands the AI capability because users can run 120-billion-parameter large language models with up to 1 million tokens of context. The best part is that you don’t need to rely on the cloud for executing this on your PC.

The Nvidia RTX Spark is reportedly said to be capable of rendering 90GB + 3D scenes and editing 12K 4:2:2 video. Furthermore, it also states that you will be able to generate 4K AI video and play AAA games at 1440p above 100 FPS with RTX technologies like Nvidia DLSS and Reflex.

The gaming support looks strong as Microsoft confirmed Xbox experiences are coming to the Nvidia RTX Spark systems. Moreover, developers like Riot Games, Remedy Entertainment, and NetEase are preparing titles optimized for this platform.

The hardware in itself is quite ambitious, as Nvidia RTX Spark laptops will launch in premium 14-inch to 16-inch designs this fall. These are stated to have all-day battery life, be as thin as 14mm, with tandem OLED displays and lightweight aluminium builds.

The community reactions have already started pouring in, as they are excited about what this Nvidia superchip promises.