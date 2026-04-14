NVIDIA GeForce NOW Finally Launches in India This Week

Cloud Gaming is all the trend in 2026, and with NVIDIA leading the way with its GeForce NOW, it has finally arrived in India. After years of development, testing, and even a media hands-on a couple of months ago, where we tested it, NVIDIA GeForce NOW India is finally coming out this week. Here’s all we know about its launch so far.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW India is Launching in Public Beta on April 16

NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service GeForce NOW is finally launching in India on April 16, 2026. That’s right – the launch is just two days away, and the service will be released in public beta. This means the service won’t be as polished as one might expect from a final product, but the company will actively seek feedback from users after every game session on GeForce NOW.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW India will be available on the following devices at launch:

PCs & Laptops: Windows (10+), macOS (10.11+), Linux, Windows ARM and Chromebooks

Mobile: Android phones/tablets and iPhone/iPad

TVs: NVIDIA SHIELD, select Samsung and LG Smart TVs, Sony TV, Amazon Fire TV, Pico, and Android TV/Chromecast

Browsers: Chrome, Edge, and Safari

Handhelds: Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, MSI Claw, Razer Edge, and Logitech G Cloud

VR: Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro (2D mode)

Image Credit: NVIDIA

When it comes to pricing, NVIDIA hasn’t revealed that to us yet, but we do know that it comes in free and paid subscription tiers like Free, Performance, Ultimate, and Day Passes, similar to how the U.S. service works. But for India, NVIDIA will need to keep the pricing quite competitive to Xbox’s cloud gaming service, which has been out since November 2025.

At launch, gamers will be able to visit the NVIDIA GeForce NOW India website and select “Join the Waitlist ” to sign up. Gamers who have already signed up for email notifications will be the first to receive an invitation. Invitations will roll out in waves on a first‑come, first‑served basis, each with a limited‑time window of one week to join.

The service boasts NVIDIA Blackwell RTX with its Ultimate membership, upgrading servers to RTX 5080 SuperPODS. Players will be able to enjoy full ray tracing for cinematic-quality graphics, DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation for high frame rates, even with graphically demanding games. With a library of over 4500+ games supported on the service, the Ultimate membership will also enable streaming at 360Hz at 1080p and 240Hz at 1440p.

The servers for NVIDIA GeForce NOW India are set up in Mumbai and are managed by NVIDIA itself, which means players are expected to receive the full bandwidth of their network without packet loss and faster ping times.

Are you ready to experience GeForce NOW cloud gaming in India? Which device will you run the service on first? Let us know in the comments below!