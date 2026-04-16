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Nvidia GeForce Now Just Launched in India – Check the Prices

Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
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Nvidia Geforce Now games and India Map
Image Credit: NVIDIA
In Short
  • Nvidia GeForce Now launched in India on April 16, 2026.
  • The subscription launches in early access with two 90-day subscription tiers, with the free tier yet to arrive.
  • The Performance tier is priced at INR 999, and the Ultimate tier at INR 1999.
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Nvidia’s cloud gaming service GeForce Now is finally out in India after a long wait, and it launches in a public beta phase, or as Nvidia likes to call it, the “early access” period. Gamers in the country will be able to sign up for the service on the Nvidia website and play games via cloud on a wide range of supported devices. Here are the prices and subscription tiers for Nvidia GeForce Now in India.

Nvidia GeForce Now India Launch Brings Special 90-Day Pricing For Indian Gamers

Nvidia GeForce Now India launched on April 16, 2026, and its servers are located in Mumbai. Nvidia has installed RTX 5080 superpods that enable gamers on the service’s highest subscription tier to experience 5080 graphics while gaming.

Coming to the tiers, Nvidia is introducing three subscription tiers for GeForce Now in India with a special 90-day subscription period at an affordable price tag. Each pass provides 90 days of unlimited play, with the option to purchase another pass to extend access. They are:

  • Free Tier – To be introduced in the coming weeks
  • Performance Tier – INR 999
  • Ultimate Tier – INR 1,999
  • Add-on 200 GB Storage: INR 299 for 90 days
GeForce NOW India Plans
Image Credit: NVIDIA

To join the early access period, gamers can visit the Nvidia GeForce Now India website and select “Join the Waitlist” to reserve their spot. If they get ahead in the queue, they’ll receive an invite to secure an early access pass on a first come first serve basis, that too, in a limited time window.

Vishal Dhupar, managing director, Nvidia Asia-South, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch and said, “India is home to one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding gaming communities. With the launch of GeForce NOW in India, we are enabling gamers to experience RTX 5080‑class performance instantly without the cost or complexity of high‑end hardware. GeForce NOW significantly lowers the barrier to entry for PC gaming, making premium PC gaming more accessible than ever.

To those unaware, Nvidia GeForce Now connects members to their existing PC game libraries from digital stores, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, Ubisoft Connect, and GOG, eliminating downloads, patches, or upgrades. Then users can stream games using the GeForce Now apps on supported devices or a browser to play games on the cloud.

Which subscription tier are you choosing for Nvidia GeForce Now in India? Let us know in the comments below!

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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