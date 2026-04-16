Nvidia GeForce Now Just Launched in India – Check the Prices

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service GeForce Now is finally out in India after a long wait, and it launches in a public beta phase, or as Nvidia likes to call it, the “early access” period. Gamers in the country will be able to sign up for the service on the Nvidia website and play games via cloud on a wide range of supported devices. Here are the prices and subscription tiers for Nvidia GeForce Now in India.

Nvidia GeForce Now India Launch Brings Special 90-Day Pricing For Indian Gamers

Nvidia GeForce Now India launched on April 16, 2026, and its servers are located in Mumbai. Nvidia has installed RTX 5080 superpods that enable gamers on the service’s highest subscription tier to experience 5080 graphics while gaming.

Coming to the tiers, Nvidia is introducing three subscription tiers for GeForce Now in India with a special 90-day subscription period at an affordable price tag. Each pass provides 90 days of unlimited play, with the option to purchase another pass to extend access. They are:

Free Tier – To be introduced in the coming weeks

Performance Tier – INR 999

Ultimate Tier – INR 1,999

Add-on 200 GB Storage: INR 299 for 90 days

Image Credit: NVIDIA

To join the early access period, gamers can visit the Nvidia GeForce Now India website and select “Join the Waitlist” to reserve their spot. If they get ahead in the queue, they’ll receive an invite to secure an early access pass on a first come first serve basis, that too, in a limited time window.

Vishal Dhupar, managing director, Nvidia Asia-South, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch and said, “India is home to one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding gaming communities. With the launch of GeForce NOW in India, we are enabling gamers to experience RTX 5080‑class performance instantly without the cost or complexity of high‑end hardware. GeForce NOW significantly lowers the barrier to entry for PC gaming, making premium PC gaming more accessible than ever.“

To those unaware, Nvidia GeForce Now connects members to their existing PC game libraries from digital stores, including Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, Ubisoft Connect, and GOG, eliminating downloads, patches, or upgrades. Then users can stream games using the GeForce Now apps on supported devices or a browser to play games on the cloud.

Which subscription tier are you choosing for Nvidia GeForce Now in India? Let us know in the comments below!