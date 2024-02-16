Home > News > The DICE Awards 2024 Full Winners List

The DICE Awards 2024 Full Winners List

Baldur's Gate 3 dominated the video game space in 2023 Steam Awards 2023 winner along with joining the winners of the annual DICE awards 2024
Image source: Larian Studios
As it always does every year, the DICE Awards is back with the 2024 edition. One of the most prolific industry events alongside the likes of The Game Awards, the 27th edition aims to felicitate 56 games across 23 categories. If you’ve been watching it live but have had trouble keeping up with the winners, do not worry. To help you out, we showcase all the 2024 DICE Awards winners right here. So, without further delay, let’s check them out.

Table of Contents

Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3Winner
  • COCOON
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner
  • COCOON
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner
  • COCOON
  • Dave the Diver
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Online Game of the Year

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)
  • Diablo IV – Winner
  • Omega Strikers
  • Street Fighter 6
  • The Finals

Mobile Game of the Year

  • Gubbins
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Terra Nil
  • WHAT THE CAR? – Winner

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

  • COCOON – Winner
  • DREDGE
  • El Paso, Elsewhere
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2 – Winner
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
  • Vertigo 2

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

  • Asgard’s Wrath 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain – Winner
  • Vertigo 2
  • We Are One

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

  • Against the Storm
  • Cobalt Core
  • Dune: Spice Wars – Winner
  • The Last Spell
  • Wartales

Sports Game of the Year

  • EA SPORTS FC 24
  • MLB The Show 23 – Winner
  • WWE 2K23

Role-Playing Game of the Year

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Starfield

Racing Game of the Year

  • F-Zero 99
  • Forza Motorsport – Winner
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
  • LEGO 2K Drive

Fighting Game of the Year

  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Street Fighter 6Winner

Family Game of the Year

  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Fae Farm
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Midnight Girl
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Winner

Adventure Game of the Year

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Winner

Action Game of the Year

  • ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
  • Dead Space
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Winner
  • Remnant 2

Outstanding Technical Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Winner
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • The Finals
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Story

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner
  • DAVE THE DIVER
  • Thirsty Suitors
  • Venba

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

  • Alan Wake 2
  • COCOON
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Winner
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Winner
  • Planet of Lana
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Character

  • Alan Wake 2 – Saga Anderson
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Astarion
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 – Karlach
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales – Winner
  • Thirsty Suitors – Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

  • Alan Wake 2 – Winner
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

  • Final Fantasy 16
  • Hi-Fi RUSH
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Winner
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

So, these are the winners of the 2024 DICE Awards show. Congratulations to every winner from this year who took the prize back home. Are you surprised by any of the results from the show? Let us know in the comments below.

