The DICE Awards 2024 Full Winners List

As it always does every year, the DICE Awards is back with the 2024 edition. One of the most prolific industry events alongside the likes of The Game Awards, the 27th edition aims to felicitate 56 games across 23 categories. If you’ve been watching it live but have had trouble keeping up with the winners, do not worry. To help you out, we showcase all the 2024 DICE Awards winners right here. So, without further delay, let’s check them out.

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

– COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

COCOON

Dave the Diver

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

Diablo IV – Winner

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

The Finals

Mobile Game of the Year

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Terra Nil

WHAT THE CAR? – Winner

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

COCOON – Winner

DREDGE

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard’s Wrath 2 – Winner

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain – Winner

Vertigo 2

We Are One

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars – Winner

The Last Spell

Wartales

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FC 24

MLB The Show 23 – Winner

WWE 2K23

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy 16

Starfield

Racing Game of the Year

F-Zero 99

Forza Motorsport – Winner

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

LEGO 2K Drive

Fighting Game of the Year

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6 – Winner

Family Game of the Year

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – Winner

Adventure Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

DAVE THE DIVER

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Winner

Action Game of the Year

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Dead Space

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Winner

Remnant 2

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Winner

– Hogwarts Legacy

The Finals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Winner

DAVE THE DIVER

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Winner

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Winner

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Alan Wake 2 – Saga Anderson

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Astarion

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Karlach

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales – Winner

Thirsty Suitors – Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 – Winner

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Winner

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

So, these are the winners of the 2024 DICE Awards show. Congratulations to every winner from this year who took the prize back home. Are you surprised by any of the results from the show? Let us know in the comments below.