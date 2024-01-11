The DICE Awards 2024 Reveal Game Nominations: See Full List

- The 27th DICE Awards has unveiled its nominations.
- Games across twenty-three different categories will be awarded on 15th February 2024.
- Spider-Man takes the spot for the most nominations.
As the year goes on, award shows for the best games continue. The annual DICE Awards is celebrating its 27th year. And, much like every year, the awards show has finally unveiled each nominee across twenty-three genres. The show by The Academy of Interactive Arts & Science will be hosted by Greg Miller of Kinda Funny Games and Stella Chung of IGN this year. And, the results will go live on February 15, 2024.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 & Alan Wake 2 Leading Nominations
Some prominent nominations from this year include Spider-Man 2 (Review) taking nine different spots in the categories, including Game of the Year. Alan Wake 2 (Review), Remedy’s hit launch from last year, also finds itself a spot in the Game of the Year category alongside Baldur’s Gate. With that said, here are all the nominees across various categories.
Every Single Nomination for the Upcoming DICE Awards Show
Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- COCOON
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- COCOON
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- COCOON
- Dave the Diver
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Online Game of the Year
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)
- Diablo IV
- Omega Strikers
- Street Fighter 6
- The Finals
Mobile Game of the Year
- Gubbins
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Terra Nil
- WHAT THE CAR?
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
- COCOON
- DREDGE
- El Paso, Elsewhere
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice
- Vertigo 2
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Vertigo 2
- We Are One
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
- Against the Storm
- Cobalt Core
- Dune: Spice Wars
- The Last Spell
- Wartales
Sports Game of the Year
- EA SPORTS FC 24
- MLB The Show 23
- WWE 2K23
Role-Playing Game of the Year
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy 16
- Starfield
Racing Game of the Year
- F-Zero 99
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged
- LEGO 2K Drive
Fighting Game of the Year
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pocket Bravery
- Street Fighter 6
Family Game of the Year
- Disney Illusion Island
- Fae Farm
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Midnight Girl
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Adventure Game of the Year
- Alan Wake 2
- COCOON
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Action Game of the Year
- ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON
- Dead Space
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Remnant 2
Outstanding Technical Achievement
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Finals
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Outstanding Achievement in Story
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- DAVE THE DIVER
- Thirsty Suitors
- Venba
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
- Alan Wake 2
- COCOON
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music
- Alan Wake 2
- Diablo IV
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Planet of Lana
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Outstanding Achievement in Character
- Alan Wake 2 – Saga Anderson
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Astarion
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Karlach
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales
- Thirsty Suitors – Jala
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starfield
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hi-Fi RUSH
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
And these are all the nominees for the 27th DICE Awards. You can watch the whole DICE Awards show on the official IGN YouTube channel, the media partners. So, what do you think about these nominations, and who do you think should win? Let us know in the comments below.