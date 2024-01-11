The DICE Awards 2024 Reveal Game Nominations: See Full List

As the year goes on, award shows for the best games continue. The annual DICE Awards is celebrating its 27th year. And, much like every year, the awards show has finally unveiled each nominee across twenty-three genres. The show by The Academy of Interactive Arts & Science will be hosted by Greg Miller of Kinda Funny Games and Stella Chung of IGN this year. And, the results will go live on February 15, 2024.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 & Alan Wake 2 Leading Nominations

Some prominent nominations from this year include Spider-Man 2 (Review) taking nine different spots in the categories, including Game of the Year. Alan Wake 2 (Review), Remedy’s hit launch from last year, also finds itself a spot in the Game of the Year category alongside Baldur’s Gate. With that said, here are all the nominees across various categories.

Every Single Nomination for the Upcoming DICE Awards Show

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Baldur’s Gate 3

COCOON

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Baldur’s Gate 3

COCOON

Dave the Diver

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

Diablo IV

Omega Strikers

Street Fighter 6

The Finals

Mobile Game of the Year

Gubbins

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Terra Nil

WHAT THE CAR?

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

COCOON

DREDGE

El Paso, Elsewhere

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

Vertigo 2

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Vertigo 2

We Are One

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Against the Storm

Cobalt Core

Dune: Spice Wars

The Last Spell

Wartales

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS FC 24

MLB The Show 23

WWE 2K23

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy 16

Starfield

Racing Game of the Year

F-Zero 99

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

LEGO 2K Drive

Fighting Game of the Year

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Family Game of the Year

Disney Illusion Island

Fae Farm

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Midnight Girl

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Adventure Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

DAVE THE DIVER

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Action Game of the Year

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Dead Space

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Remnant 2

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Hogwarts Legacy

The Finals

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

DAVE THE DIVER

Thirsty Suitors

Venba

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

COCOON

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music

Alan Wake 2

Diablo IV

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Planet of Lana

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Alan Wake 2 – Saga Anderson

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Astarion

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Karlach

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales

Thirsty Suitors – Jala

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Alan Wake 2

Hogwarts Legacy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starfield

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Final Fantasy 16

Hi-Fi RUSH

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

And these are all the nominees for the 27th DICE Awards. You can watch the whole DICE Awards show on the official IGN YouTube channel, the media partners. So, what do you think about these nominations, and who do you think should win? Let us know in the comments below.