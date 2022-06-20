Diablo Immortal Earned over $24 Million in the First Two Weeks: Report

After confirming the release of its new Diablo title on Android and iOS, Blizzard finally released Diablo Immortal on Android and iOS this month. Although the title received a fair amount of backlash for its micro-transaction system, Blizzard has reportedly earned over $24 million from Diablo Immortal in the first two weeks of its release. Check out the details right below!

Diablo Immortal Earning Details Revealed

According to a recent report shared by data analytics firm AppMagic on GameDev Reports, Blizzard has earned $24.3 million in revenue from Diablo Immortal within the first two weeks of its global release. This points towards a huge success for the title despite the harsh backlashes it received.

According to the report, Diablo Immortal earned $13 million from the Apple App Store and around $11.3 million from the Google Play Store. Furthermore, it is suggested that the free-to-play title garnered the most attention in the US and South Korea, with downloads soaring up to 5 million in these regions. The game got over 8.5 million downloads globally. While the US contributed 43% to the total revenue, South Korea and Japan contributed 23% and 8%, respectively.

So, it seems like Blizzard was successful in implementing its controversial monetization system in Diablo Immortal to earn the most revenue. For reference, Apex Legends Mobile earned only $4.8 million in its first week, which looks minuscule in terms of Immortal’s earnings.

Meanwhile, Blizzard’s General Manager Rod Fergusson recently suggested that the upcoming Diablo 4 will come with a different set of monetization systems as compared to Diablo Immortal. It will be a full-price game and is set to arrive in 2023 for PC, PlayStations, and Xbox consoles. The closed beta registrations are now open.

So, have you played Diablo Immortal on your Android or iOS device yet? If you did, let us know your experience in the comments below. And if you did not already, you can download the game from the Play Store or the App Store via the corresponding links right now.