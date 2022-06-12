Diablo 4 Announced to Arrive in 2023; Closed Beta Pre-Registration Now Open

While Diablo fans have been busy playing the mobile-first Diablo Immortal game over the past week, the creators of the game have now surprised everyone with the announcement of the long-requested Diablo IV title. Announced at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Diablo 4 will arrive next year with the Necromancer class in tow. Here’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4:

Diablo 4 Launches Next Year with Necromancer Class

Ever since the release of Diablo 3 more than ten years ago, fans have been waiting for this day and it’s finally here. Blizzard showed off a short gameplay trailer for Diablo 4 at the event today, giving us a first look at the updated graphics and playstyle elements. Also, we get a close look at the large open world, the new class, new social experiences, and more.

Necromancer has been added back as the “fifth and final” class in this installment. It joins the existing classes in the game, including The Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, and Rogue. As described in the official blog post, the Necromancers can “bend blood, bone, and darkness to their will” and control the undead. Check out the gameplay trailer right here:

The closed beta is now open for pre-registration on the game’s website. So interested players can go ahead and try their luck using the link attached here. Another interesting detail about the game is that it will support couch co-op, meaning you can hunt demons together with a friend with ease.

There is currently no word about when the game will be available to play. Moreover, we know that Diablo 4 will arrive on Windows PC, Xbox One X| S, Xbox Series X| S, and PlayStation 4/ 5. The best part being that it will support cross-play and cross-progression, so you can easily play with your PC friends on Xbox and PlayStation.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Blizzard will live up to the expectations with this release. Let’s hope they don’t ruin the excitement with a boatload of microtransactions like they did with Immortal. What are your thoughts on Diablo 4’s upcoming release? Do let us know in the comments below.