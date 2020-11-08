As we continue to gradually move towards digitization, our email inboxes have become a spam-yard for various companies and service providers. Yes, we do receive many important and useful emails. However, let’s admit it, out of the fifty emails we receive every day, only 10-15 of them are important. The rest are simply spam-emails like newsletters and promotional emails. So, in order to stand up to these kinds of email-spammers, notorious online platform, MSCHF has come up with a unique tool that lets users spam the spammer.

Dubbed as “You’ve Got Spam” (From “You’ve Got Mail”? I see what you did there, MSCHF), this software lets users select any spam email from their inbox and spam back the sender. It is just the kind of software that we can expect from MSCHF as we have seen the organization come up with some unusual stuff before.

“In recent years, an influx of new-fangled marketing mediums have competed for our attention — and the humble email inbox has become an unexpectedly fruitful locale for greater engagement,” wrote the maker of the app, Daniel Greenberg.

“Many of the emails we receive are well-meaning. But let’s be honest: the majority of them are glorified spam,” he further added.

Spam Them Back: The Ultimate Revenge

So, the maker of the app, Greenberg says that he developed it to get back to these “glorified” spammers. With this tool installed on your PC or laptop, you will be able to subscribe a spammer’s email address “to hundreds of junky subscriptions, choking their inbox to the gills”. You just have to select a spam email and click the devil emoji-button at the top bar.

So, if you are fed up with those useless spam-emails in your inbox, then you need to check out “You’ve Got Spam” right now. You can download the app from its official website and install it on your PC or laptop to stand against those big bad spammers.