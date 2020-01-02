Dell has today announced the launch of two new laptops at CES 2020. The Dell XPS 13 and the Latitude 9510 to address both thinner and lighter form-factors with the new XPS 13, as well as productivity oriented use-cases with the Latitude 9000 series.

Dell XPS 13 Specs and Features

The new XPS 13 comes with a smaller and thinner profile while still packing in a larger display. The laptop is built out of aluminium, carbon fibre, woven glass fibre, and Gorilla Glass. According to the company, the new XPS 13 reduces the bezels on the laptop even more, pushing the laptop’s InfinityEdge display almost to the edges of the laptop.

Display 13.4-inch 4K touch display;

13.4-inch FullHD touch display

13.4-inch FullHD display Processor Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 1065G7 up to 3.9GHz RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR4x Graphics Intel UHD Graphics;

Intel Iris Plus Graphics Battery 52Whr Ports and I/O 2x Thunderbolt™ 3;

1x microSD card reader v4.0;

1x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack;

1x TypeC to USB-A v3.0 adapter Price starts at $999.99

The new XPS 13 packs in a 13-inch display inside an 11-inch form factor.

Along with that, the laptop will come with the latest 10th-gen Intel processors, longer battery life than ever before, a large trackpad, edge-to-edge keyboard, and more features.

Customers will be able to purchase the XPS 13 running Windows 10, while the Developer Edition of the XPS 13 will ship with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

The XPS 13 is priced starting at $999.99 and will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Sweden, Germany, and France from January 7, and will be available globally in February 2020. The XPS 13 Developer Edition, on the other hand, is priced at $1,199.99 and will go on sale U.S., Canada and select European countries in February.

Dell Latitude 9510 Specs and Features

For productivity oriented use-cases, the company has announced the Dell Latitude 9510 which, according to Dell, delivers the best battery life of any 15 inch laptop. Moreover, the Latitude 9510 is 5G ready, with the 5G antennae incorporated into the speakers.

Display 15-inch FHD touch display;

15-inch FHD display Processor Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR3 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Storage Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Battery Up to 88Whr Ports and I/O 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1;

2 x Thunderbolt 3;

1 x HDMI 2.0;

1x external uSIM card tray;

1 x uSD 4.0 Memory card reader;

1 x Optional Contacted SmartCard Reader;

1 x Optional Touch Fingerprint Reader in Power Button Price Starts at $1,799

The laptop also comes with WiFi 6, and is powered by the latest 10th-gen Intel processors with options up to the 10th-gen Core i7. Since the laptop is aimed at business users, it will also come with features such as ‘ExpressResponse’ which uses AI to make frequently used applications launch faster on the laptop, ‘ExpressCharge’ to quickly charge the battery of the laptop providing up to 35% charge in just 20 minutes, ‘ExpressSignIn’ for faster log-ins with the built-in proximity sensor and Windows Hello functionality, and more.

The Dell Latitude 9510 is priced starting at $1,799, and will be available globally starting March 26, 2020.

The Dell Latitude 9510 is priced starting at $1,799, and will be available globally starting March 26, 2020.