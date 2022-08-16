Dell XPS 13 9315 with 12th Gen Intel EVO Chips Launched in India

Dell has brought the new XPS 13 915 to the Indian shores. The laptop is touted to come with the smallest motherboard, a first for a Dell PC. It is touted as the thinnest and the lightest 13-inch laptop and packs the latest Intel 12th Gen chip. Here’s a look at its price, features, and more.

Dell XPS 13 9315: Specs and Features

The Dell XPS 13 9315 has a low-carbon aluminum chassis and a thickness of just 13.99mm. It also weighs 1.17 kg, which makes it the lightest 13-inch XPS laptop. It has a 13.4-inch 4-sided InfinityEdge display with a Full HD+ screen resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, 90% DCI P3 color gamut, 500 nits of brightness, and Eyesafe technology.

Under the hood, there’s support for up to 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor, along with up to 1GGB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage, The laptop also includes the Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The laptop gets a 720p dual-sensor camera with ExpressSign-In (with Windows Hello) support, which detects a person’s presence for touch-free logins.

It is backed by a 51Whr battery with Express Charge, which can charge the laptop up to 80% in about an hour. There’s support for a 45W AC adaptor. Ports-wise, there are 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports with DisplayPort and power delivery, a USB-C to USB-A v3.0 adapter, and a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter. The Dell XPS 13 also comes with 2 array microphones and stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio.

Price and Availability

The Dell XPS 13 9315 starts at Rs 99,990 and is now available to buy via the company’s website. Here’s a look at all its configurations and their prices;

12th Gen Intel EVO i5 1230U/8GB RAM/256GB SSD: Rs 99,990

12th Gen Intel EVO i5 1230U/16GB RAM/512GB SSD: Rs 1,19,990

12th Gen Intel EVO i7 1250U/16GB RAM/512GB SSD: Rs 1,29,990

It will be available in select DES (Dell Exclusive Stores) from August 25.