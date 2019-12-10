Dell has today expanded its line-up of gaming desktops and laptops in India by launching the new Dell G5 5090 gaming desktop line-up in the country. The company’s brand new gaming desktop comes with 9th-gen processors from Intel, Nvidia graphics, and solid-state drives, all packaged into a nice looking chassis.

The desktop can be purchased in multiple configurations with customers getting the choice between a 9th-gen 6-core Intel Core i5-9600K or a 9th-gen 8-core Intel Core i7-9700K for the processor, paired with 8GB or 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM and single-drive and dual-drive options for storage. In single-drive options, you can get a 1TB 7200RPM SATA HDD, or a 500GB M.2 SSD, while in dual-drive options you can get a 512GB M.2 SSD + 1TB 7200RPM SATA HDD. Moreover users will be able to expand upon the storage thanks to vacant M.2 and 2.5″ HDD slots in the cabinet.

For graphics, the G5 5090 comes with options from the Nvidia GTX and RTX line-up with options from a GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR5 VRAM, a GTX 1660Ti with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM, and an RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM. Those aren’t the most powerful GPUs out there, but at a starting price off Rs.67,590, a GTX 1650 is decent enough.

The computer uses air-cooling, so don’t expect cool looking AIOs or custom water cooling in here. There’s just a single 80mm fan CPU cooler in the G5 5090. For I/O, the PC is equipped with a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.1 port, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port on the front along with a headphone jack and a mic port. In the back, you’ll find 4x USB 3.1 ports, 2x USB2.0 ports, an RJ-45 ethernet port, ports for surround sound speaker set-ups, and HDMI/DVI ports based on the GPU of choice in the cabinet.

The Dell G5 5090 is available at a starting price of Rs. 67,590 at Dell exclusive stores, select multi-brand outlets, and Dell’s online store. That’s according to Dell’s press release. However, at the time of this writing, we were unable to find the G5 5090 on Dell’s online store.