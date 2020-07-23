Dell has today unveiled its portfolio of gaming laptops for 2020. The company has announced four laptops at varying price points and configurations targeting a diverse portfolio of gamers in the market.

Alienware m15 R3

The Alienware m15 R3 is the most expensive of the four laptops Dell has unveiled today. It comes with a 15 inch 4K OLED panel which means you can expect accurate colours, and deep blacks. The display covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, and offers 3ms response times for a better gaming experience. Dell is also saying that the display has a 300Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Alienware m15 R3 comes with up to the 10th gen Intel Core i9 K-series processors, and Nvidia RTX 2080 GPU with a Max-Q design to fit in its thin frame. Speaking of the chassis, the Alienware m15 is built out of Magnesium Alloy for rigidity and lightness. The laptop also comes with Tobii Eye Tracking technology built in, which you can use to control the laptop, and certain compatible games.

The Alienware m15 R3 starts at Rs. 1,99,990.

Dell G5 15

The Dell G5 15 comes with a FullHD IPS display with anti-glare coating. The display gets up to 300nits bright, and has a wide viewing angle. Although most people will be looking at the screen head-on, so it shouldn’t be a problem any way.

Under the hood, the laptop features up to 10th Gen Core i7 processors, paired with Nvidia GTX 1650Ti graphics. The laptop also features large cooling vents and dual fan cooling technology to ensure there are no thermal throttling issues while gaming. Dell hasn’t specified the battery life for the laptop, but the company does say it comes with a 51Whr battery.

The Dell G5 15 is priced starting at Rs. 82,590 and will be available in an ‘Interstellar Dark’ colour.

Dell G5 15 Special Edition

The Special Edition G5 comes with a similar design as the regular G5. However, it has a 15.6 inch FullHD 60Hz panel with 220 nits brightness as compared to 300 nits on the G5. Moreover, the laptop swaps out Intel and Nvidia parts for AMD, including the AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU and up to AMD Ryzen 4000 H series processors.

The G5 15 Special Edition is priced starting at Rs. 74,990 and will be available in a ‘Supernova Silver’ colour option.

Dell G3 15

The Dell G3 15 is a 15 inch gaming laptop from Dell that comes with some impressive specs. The laptop offers up to 10th gen Intel Core i7 processors, paired with 16GB DDR4 memory and Nvidia GTX 1650 and 1650Ti GPUs. For storage, the laptop offers a 512GB SSD.

The G3 15 also comes with a 51Whr battery, same as the Dell G5, and will be available in Eclipse Black and Alpine White.

The Dell G3 15 is priced starting at Rs. 73,990.

Dell hasn’t given away the availability details for the laptops. However, the company has said that they will be available to purchase from Flipkart, Amazon, Dell exclusive stores, and select retail stores.