Deal: Grab Apple Watch SE at Just Rs. 22,900 in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

While Flipkart is attracting Apple fanboys with the salivating iPhone 12 and 12 mini discount deal, Amazon is looking to lure customers by offering a hefty discount on the Apple Watch SE. This smartwatch was launched alongside the Apple Watch 6 earlier last year, and it packs all of the same premium and high-end features.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival that’s currently underway, the Apple Watch SE has been made available at a starting price of Rs. 22,900 as opposed to its usual selling price of Rs. 29,900.

In addition to the heavy discounts offered during the sale period, you can also avail 10% instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 (or up to Rs. 2,000) on HDFC Bank Credit Card (and EMI) transactions. That will bring down the price of the Apple Watch SE down to as low as Rs. 20,900 for the 40mm variant and Rs. 22,900 for the 44mm variant.

With that said, take your pick from the two variants of the Apple Watch SE. Which one would you buy – 40mm or 44m? Let us know in the comments section below.

