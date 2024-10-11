Deadlock Patch Notes (October 10): Ranked Mode, Buffs, Nerfs & Other Changes

Another day, another much-awaited Deadlock patch update. And today we have ourselves a big one. The October 10 Deadlock patch brings us an all-new ranked mode, teleporter location updates, and more hero balancing. Check out all the buffs, nerfs, and gameplay changes from the Deadlock patch notes for October 10 here.

Ranked Mode is Finally Here

By far the biggest change coming to the game is a new Deadlock Ranked mode. The developers are experimenting with the new mode during the early stages of development, with plans to refine it in the future. The Ranked mode aims to concentrate players in specific time windows, allowing them to participate in matches with a primary focus on game quality.

Players must have completed 50 games to qualify to play Ranked matches. Those with behavioral restrictions, such as voice or text bans, will be ineligible. The queue is currently solo-only and is open from 1 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 10 PM in respective time zones each day. Each region offers multiple time zones to choose from, with the option to change region selection once a week. Players will be automatically assigned to the server within their region that provides the best ping for the match.

Within this mode, players will only be matched with others of the same medal rank. There are 11 total medals, each with 6 levels. The medal and level of each player will be visible in ranked games.

Every Tuesday at 8 PM GMT, an algorithm will evaluate players’ performance based on their games, the performance of their opponents, and other factors. Medals will be updated weekly to ensure a more accurate assessment of skill, rather than a per-game numerical adjustment.

To ensure sufficient data for comparison, players must complete at least 7 games to be eligible for a rank that week. If a player falls short of 7 games, their medal will be marked as undefined until they play enough to earn a new one.

According to the Deadlock patch notes for October 10, the ranked mode will open next Tuesday, October 15th at 8 PM GMT. The initial medals will be awarded globally on the following Tuesday, October 22nd at 8 PM GMT. Players will have access to a panel displaying their previous medal history.

General Changes

We now have a 3rd casting mode, Quick Cast. Using this key shows range/radius/etc on key down, then on key up acts like Instant Cast. The three casting modes are now Instant Cast, Quick Cast, and Confirm Cast.

Deadlock patch notes for October 10 also add the input buffering for ability usage. If you cast an ability and then quickly cast another ability during its cast time, the next one will fire instead of the input being dropped.

Sharing a Public build in Deadlock is way easier now. You will now see a unique ID for builds in the description section of the build browser. You can click on it to copy the Build ID to the clipboard to share specific builds with friends.

If you enter a Build ID in the search box of the build browser, it will show all of the builds for the current hero by the author of that build.

For private lobbies, added the ability to swap players on both teams with a button press. In addition, players can be randomly shuffled across the two teams, and if lanes are being assigned, can be shuffled within the teams.

Added “Allow Duplicate Heroes” setting in Private Lobbies

Certain heroes now have a higher priority at being in dual lanes (Ivy and Dynamo atm)

Added per-player voice volume slider (accessible by clicking on a player via the ESC menu)

Pausing is no longer allowed in the first three minutes of the game

Added Thai and Indonesian localization

Replaced the temp Yamato VO with a new translation spoken by a native actress

Added Stomp AoE range indication as the Walker is about to use the ability

Updated the way status effects are shown above the healthbar

Fixed troopers being unreliable to shoot while on the zipline

Fixed an Unsecured Souls bug where it gave extra bounty directly to the dying hero carrying unsecured souls

Fixed AFK kick detection not working properly

Added Crit Bonus Scale tooltip to the Weapon stats in the shop

Fixed the ESC key not working on the private lobbies page

Fixed respawn music not playing while spectating another player

Fixed a bug where the bot that would pick up the Urn was not the closest one, just the one that was in the highest player slot

Fixed Streamer mode not persisting between game relaunches

Keybinds in settings now select the hero you’re playing when you navigate to the Keybinds tab

The rescue beam now shows a heal indicator if you heal someone with it

Fixed Debuff Reducer causing Teleporters to be faster

Steam notifications moved to the top-left from the bottom-right, to avoid minimap overlap

Continue to have mouse look enabled while M3 is pressed but before the ping wheel shows up

Enabled Middle Mouse for “pinging” minimap

Enabled the ability to middle mouse click players on the top bar

Fixed Shiv’s Killing Blow sometimes sending him into orbit

Fixed Shiv’s Killing Blow continuing to do damage while being teleported by Quantum Entanglement

Fixed Quantum Entanglement’s camera position animations not being smooth

Yamato’s Flying Strike now also cancels when the target is out of the world (like with Quantum Entanglement)

Fixed Pausing not working when using hero-specific key binds

Lash’s Death Slam now has clearer visual states to indicate when someone is successfully locked in

Fixed some cases where Grey Talon’s trap effects would be stuck in the world

Updated ground strike preview cone to have a little more information on shape & outer bounds

Abandon Match is now only an available option once you have disconnected from the game server. Bringing up the menu while connected to a game now gives you the option to Disconnect rather than Abandon immediately

Fixed issues with Bots not using ziplines properly

Added Return Fire proc sound

Added Metal Skin proc sound

Updated McGinnis Heavy Barrage sound

Added Guardian and Walker death notification sound for all players

Improved panning resolution of bullet whizby sounds and shortened the max play distance to the local player

Fixed hero death UI sound playing inconsistently

Added bullet evasion sound effects

Updated Kelvin weapon fire audio

Updated Infernus weapon fire audio

Improved clarity for hero roster selection VO

Walker laser animation updated slightly, raising the forearms to better reveal the eye socket weakpoint to players on the ground

Re-enabled weapon-specific reload sounds

Abrams Life Siphon fades to 50% opacity after initial start to improve visibility

Added Healing Rite cast sound

Added Rescue Beam heal and pull loop sounds

Added Health Nova cast sound

Added Return Fire cast sound

Revised Metal Skin cast sound

Added Colossus cast and loop sounds

Added echo to Echo Shard cast sound

Added Silence Glyph cast and hit sounds

Added Ammo Scavenger proc sound

Added Restorative Shot proc sound

Added Toxic Bullets proc variations

Added a distance fade to the Soul Shredder debuff effect and tweaked colors to reduce visual noise

Improved visibility on Spiritual Overflow effects when heroes are airborne

Reworked visual effects for puddle punch

Updated “getting started” VO for the ability points tab to match the text

Fixed a bunch of bugs that were impacting how VO was playing in a match. Now a bunch of hero VO that was previously getting squashed/cut off should play properly (for instance certain lines where allies commented on ability usage, the patrons giving compliments for assists/team healing, etc).

The patron once again will warn you when your Walkers are under attack

The patron now will sometimes offer words of encouragement when you level up instead of when you destroy a Guardian or Walker

Increased the time you need to carry the urn before the urn nags about not being delivered

Fixed more instances of the wrong name for a hero being called out

If you’re Dynamo or Krill, you can now ping during your ult to alert your allies

Mirage still loves the Djinn, but he yells about them less frequently

Added new custom charge and light melee and parry animations for Bebop

Added improvements for meleeing while using Siphon Life (book now floats and hand makes a fist)

Updated Grey Talon root effect for the trap

Updated Grey Talon updated firing, projectile, and impact effects

Updated Rain of Arrows effects

New heavy melee animations added to Mo & Krill and Ivy

Adjusted Trooper tracer and muzzle effects for better alignment and lower visual noise

Adjusted Lady Geist Life Drain to lower visual obstruction but increase awareness when it first latches

Inferno Catalyst effect revisions to help show range better

Trooper death effects resolve quicker and more cleanly

Mirage Djinn’s Mark effects revisions to reduce noise on the victim and appear more clearly for Mirage

Soul jar effect carry and dropoff revisions to reduce visual noise for carrier

New Imports Building

New Taxi Stand building

Replaced old retaining wall

Replaced block-in park bridges

Misc Gameplay Changes

Troopers attack range vs Lane Guardians reduced from 13.5m to 12m (they get closer to it)

Players now need to be within 19m (above the ramp) to attack a Lane Guardian

Guardians now take 70% less damage from troopers at the start of the game; this reduces by 10% per minute (max at +30% increased damage at 10 min)

Guardian damage vs players increased by 20%

Medium Camps spawn time changed from 7 min to 5 min

Hard Camps spawn time changed from 7 min to 8 min

Teleporters open time changed from 10 min to 8 min

Trooper spawn/bounty lane end time changed from 10 min to 8 min

Vaults spawn time/interval changed from 10/5 to 8/4

Golden Statues and Breakables spawn time changed from 3 min to 2 min

Golden Statues bonuses upgrade time changed from 15 min to 10 min

Golden Statue Health buff increased from 15/20 to 20/30

Golden Statues now have a tier 3 upgrade at 25 minutes (+2.5% Fire Rate, +8% Ammo, 1.5% CD Reduction, +7% Weapon Damage, 40 Health, +5 Spirit Power)

Mid Boss now has 15 regen

Mid Boss creep buff rescaled from 70% to 50/70/90% for the 1/2/3rd mid-boss death (further deaths don’t increase)

Mid Boss rejuvenator respawn rescaled from 50% to 40/50/60% for the 1/2/3rd mid-boss death (further deaths don’t increase)

Urn now causes the runner to be revealed on the minimap

Heavy Melee against the urn runner now causes them to drop the urn

Urn delivery now gives each player on your team a Golden Statue permanent buff

Urn bounty increased by 15%

Urn now falls down from the sky a little bit faster

The comeback formula weighted a bit less on team vs team net worth calculation and more on the strength of the dying hero (regardless of lead)

Percentage of deniable orbs from objectives for Guardian/Walker/Patron/Shrines rescaled from 54.55/66.67/100/0% to 35%

Shields no longer reduce damage or get depleted by NPC units (Troopers, Bosses, etc, but still take damage from player-summoned units)

All heroes’ move speed increased by 0.3 (Enduring Speed reduced by 0.3)

Bullet and Spirit Lifesteal now stack diminishingly

Massive Teleporter Changes

Deadlock teleporters have received some massive changes. Teleporters now grant +3 m/s for 5s after arriving at the other side Updated teleporter locations. You will now find ten teleporters in Deadlock.

There are now two teleporters on both sides of the map to travel between the side lane walkers. These walker teleporters are perfect for rotation as they add more to the defense of your base.

Both the underground tunnels now have teleporters. However, the traveling points between these devices are different. Underground teleporters will now go between the Subway and Tunnel on the same side of the map.

Lane Changes

Widened stairs from Shrines back to the player spawn area

Added ledge to mantle back up to the player spawn area from the pit

Added bridge and stair to the upper level of the Subway Entrance building from the outer lane Walker arenas

Added upper-level connection through the Subway Entrance building

Garage and Night Club: Changed ropes so that they take you to the second floor and added back stairs to take you to the roof

Moved Guardians back slightly further from the stairs down to the canal

Widened channels surrounding Mid Temple slightly

Widened archways between Mid Temple channels

Item Buffs and Nerfs

45 shop items got balancing changes, buffs, and nerfs from Deadlock Patch on October 10. We have divided them into buffs and nerfs sections below.

All Item Buffs

Here are all the shop items that got buffs in the Deadlock Patch notes for October 10: Preview Item Changes Basic Magazine Ammo increased from 24% to 26% Long Range Ammo increase from 20% to 25% Tesla Bullets Spirit scaling increased from 0.13 to 0.16 Alchemical Fire Now behaves like other grenades and does not bounce off walls

Base DPS increased from 45 to 55 Frenzy Low HP threshold increased from 40% to 50% Silencer Spirit Power increased from 12 to 18 Vampiric Burst Added ammo on active increased from +50% to +75%

Cooldown reduced from 37s to 34s Spiritual Overflow No longer grants +20% Fire Rate

Upon activation, grants +35% Fire Rate

Activated Spirit Power increased from +45 to +50 Extra Regen Regen increased from 2.8 to 3

Ammo increased from 8% to 10% Extra Stamina Stamina Recovery increased from 14% to 16%

Fire Rate reduced from 7% to 6%

Now gives +25 Health Extra Health Weapon Damage increased from 5% to 6% Restorative Locket Spirit Resist increased from 8% to 10%

Now grants +1 Sprint Health Nova Spirit Power increased from +4 to +6 Fortitude Health increased from +300 to +325 Lifestrike Heal increased from 55% of melee damage to 65% Superior Stamina Stamina Recovery increased from 20% to 25% Veil Walker Speed increased from 3 to 4 Leech Weapon Damage increase from +15% to +20%

Spirit Power increased from +12 to +18 Siphon Bullets HP Steal Per Bullet increased from 45 to 50 Extra Spirit Spirit Power increased from 9 to 10 Ammo Scavenger Spirit Power Per Soul reduced from 2 to 1

Max Stacks increased from 10 to 20 Withering Whip No longer grants +50 Health

Now grants +100 Bullet Shield

Cooldown reduced from 26s to 22s Cold Front Cooldown reduced from 34s to 28s Improved Spirit Spirit Power increased from +23 to +28

Max Health damage reduced from 9% to 7% Superior Cooldown Now grants +100 Spirit Shield Knockdown Cooldown reduced from 48s to 40s

All Item Nerfs

Here are all the shop items that got nerfs in the Deadlock October 10 patch: Preview Item Changes Monster Rounds Weapon Damage vs NPCs reduced from 35% to 30% Restorative Shot Weapon Damage reduced from 8% to 7% Melee Charge Cooldown increased from 10.5s to 16s Toxic Bullets Buildup is now 15% slower Ricochet Range reduced from 14m to 11m Healing Rite Regen duration increased from 17s to 19s (same total heal) Enduring Speed Movespeed bonus reduced from 1.4 to 1.1 (all hero movement speed increased by 0.3)

Slow resist reduced from 40% to 35% Return Fire Cooldown increased from 25s to 30s

Active bullet resist reduced from 25% to 20% Combat Barrier Weapon Damage reduced from 25% to 22% Majestic Leap Cooldown increased from 23s to 26s Rescue Beam Cast range reduced from 36m to 32m Mystic Vulnerability Fixed it stacking with Escalating Exposure Slowing Hex Slow reduced from 30% to 25% Improved Burst Max Health damage reduced from 9% to 7% Ethereal Shift Can no longer end it early Torment Pulse Pulse interval is now fixed and does not get reduced with cooldown reduction Escalating Exposure Spirit Resist On Damage reduced from -15% to -12%

Amp Per Stack reduced from 6% to 5%

Duration reduced from 15s to 12s Refresher Cooldown increased from 212s to 230s Mystic Reverb Slow reduced from 50% to 40%

Hero Buffs and Nerfs

Some major Deadlock characters also receive massive balancing changes, buffs, and nerfs from Deadlock Patch on October 10. We have compiled them in different tables below.

All Hero Buffs

Here are all the gainers from the latest Deadlock Patch notes for October 10:

Hero Changes Warden Alchemical Flask cooldown reduced from 14s to 12s

Alchemical Flask damage increased from 55 to 65

Alchemical Flask T1 is now +1 Stamina Reduction

Alchemical Flask T2 is now +50 Damage

Last Stand channel duration reduced from 2.2s to 2s

Last Stand range increased from 12m to 13m Shiv Slice and Dice Spirit damage scaling increased from 1.2 to 1.3

Slice and Dice T1 improved from -3.75s to -4s

Rage decay rate reduced from 0.35 to 0.25

Rage buffer duration increased from 7s to 12s (how long it stays before starting to decay) Seven Base regen increased from 1.5 to 3

Movespeed scaling with Spirit Power reduced from 0.028 to 0.02

Lightning Ball T3 increased from +1m to +2m Mo & Krill Combo T1 now grants +30% Bullet Resist While Channeling (no longer grants -28s CD)

Combo cooldown reduced from 95s to 75s Mirage Djinn’s Mark base damage reduced from 16 to 12

Djinn’s Mark scaling from spirit power increased from 0.4 to 0.55

Djinn’s Mark reveal duration increased from 2s to 3s

Traveler now causes your camera to move to the destination during the channel

Traveler T1 is now “+2 m/s” (was -20s cd)

Traveler T2 is now “-30s cd” (was +2 m/s)

Traveler T3 fire rate increased from 20% to 30%

Tornado now uses a range for its travel distance instead of a travel duration (scales with range increase)

Enemies that have already been hit by Fire Scarabs now let the next scarab projectile pass through them Haze Fixation max stacks increased from 30 to 40

Fixation T3 reduced from +0.2 to +0.15

Bullet Dance no longer grants +15% Fire Rate

Bullet Dance base ability now grants 2 Targets Hit Per Shot

Bullet Dance base ability no longer grants +25% Evasion

Bullet Dance T3 now grants +40% Evasion and +2 Bullet Dance Speed

All Hero Nerfs

Here are all the losers from the latest Deadlock Patch notes for October 10: Hero Changes Yamato Power Slash cooldown increased from 8.5s to 10.5s

Power Slash T2 now also reduces cooldown by 2s

Shadow Transformation no longer grants you bullet and spirit resist

Shadow Transformation duration reduced from 4.5s to 4s Wraith Card Trick spirit scale reduced from 1.2 to 1.1

Card Trick generation via melee reduced by 50% Viscous Goo Ball no longer triggers on hit effect while in Ethereal Shift

Fixed Superior Stamina dash count not working with Goo Ball

Goo Ball stun duration reduced from 1s to 0.7s

Splatter base damage reduced from 100 to 90

Splatter T2 reduced from +70 to +60

Splatter Spirit damage scale increased from 1.5 to 1.9

Fixed Instant Cast not working for Puddle Punch Vindicta Reverted recent falloff damage changes

Fall off increased from 58m (default) to 64m

Bullet damage growth per boon reduced from 0.79 to 0.55

Flight duration no longer scales with Spirit Power

Flight T2 now increases flight duration by 6s

Flight bonus move speed above base now scales at 50% effectiveness

No longer has -10% base bullet resist

Health growth per boon reduced from 20 to 15

Gun cycle time increased from 0.22 to 0.26 (dps rescaled to remain the same, after the above changes are calculated in)

Stake duration reduced from 2s to 1.75s

Assassinate bonus souls is now unsecured

Shooting while flying now has similar speed impact as on the ground

Flight air acceleration decreased a little

Vindicta: Crow Familiar % damage no longer affects Mid Boss Pocket Shotgun falloff start reduced from 22m to 16m

Enchanter’s Satchel damage now respects line of sight

Enchanter’s Satchel now shows an aoe indicator for Pocket while channeling

Affliction DPS Spirit Power scaling reduced from 0.4 to 0.34

Barrage radius reduced from 6.5m to 4.5m

Barrage T3 now also increases radius by 2m Paradox Bullet growth per boon increased from 0.33 to 0.45

Time Wall bullet duration reduced from 1s to 0.7s

Fixed Time Wall not being spawned when looking down while casting

Paradoxical Swap cooldown increased from 48s to 65s

Paradoxical Swap range reduced from 30m to 25m

Paradoxical Swap T1 now reduces cooldown by 15s

Paradoxical Swap T3 now increases range by 20m

Pulse Grenade radius reduced from 7m to 6m

Pulse Grenade Damage Amp per Stack increased from 5% to 6%

Pulse Grenade T3 no longer increases Damage Amp by 2%

Pulse Grenade T3 now also increases the radius by 1m per pulse McGinnis No longer has +25% Spirit Resist

Now has +15% Bullet Resist

Mini Turrets T1 no longer grants +1 charge

Mini Turrets duration reduced from 30s to 24s

Mini Turrets cooldown reduced from 30s to 24s

Mini Turrets health scaling reduced from 30% to 20%

Mini Turrets recharge time reduced from 5s to 3s

Mini Turrets cast range increased from 15m to 20m

Mini Turret damage reduction against troopers/neutrals increased from -40% to -50%

Mini Turret damage reduction against objectives increased from -60% to -70%

Fixed Ricochet not bouncing off of Mini Turrets

Mini Turret spawn time reduced from 1s to 0.25s

Mini Turret attack delay reduced from 0.35s to 0.2s

Heavy Barrage radius increased from 4.5m to 5m Lash Base bullet damage reduced from 10 to 9

Flog Heal vs heroes reduced from 80% to 70%

Flog Heal vs creeps reduced from 30% to 25% Lady Geist Fixed a bug that could cause some units to take more damage than intended with Essence Bomb when multiple targets are hit

Life Drain can now be alternate-casted on allied heroes

Added double tap accidental protection for Life Drain to help against instant cancellations

Malice slow duration reduced from 6s to 4s

Malice amp duration reduced from 16s to 13s

You can now see how many Malice stacks you have on you as the opponent Ivy Improved default camera position

Take Flight control keys are now similar to Vindicta’s

Fixed some issues with control on Take Flight when near a wall Infernus Catalyst Damage Amp reduced from 25% to 20%

Catalyst T3 Damage Amp increased from 15% to 20% Grey Talon Arrow cycle time increased from 0.45s to 0.55s (overall dps unchanged)

Fixed Rain of Arrows alternate cast causing you to hit the ground soon after cast

Fixed Guided Owl colliding with nearby objects during cast

Fire Rate no longer scales with Spirit Power

Base bullet damage now scales with Spirit Power (0.1)

Guided Owl 3s grace period for kill increased to 4s

Fixed Guided Owl grace period still requiring that he gets the kill, rather than the target just die

Movespeed no longer scales with Spirit Power

Base stamina increased from 3 to 4 Dynamo Quantum Entanglement cooldown increased from 12.5s to 15s

Quantum Entanglement T3 now also also reduces cooldown by 4s

Fixed Kinetic Pulse T2 tooltip to clarify that it affects bullets only and not melee damage Bebop Sticky Bomb growth increased from 2.5% to 4% per stack

Sticky Bomb now loses 2 stacks on death

Sticky Bomb now has 15 max stacks

Hook range increased from 25m to 30m

Hook now also hits enemy troopers, killing them instantly

Fixed some cases where Hook would grab players from around corners

Hyper Beam movement slow reduced from 30% to 25%

Hyper Beam duration no longer scales with Spirit Power

Hyper Beam duration increased from 8s to 10s

Uppercut now applies a 15% Fire Rate slow in the landing radius for 5s. Scales with Spirit Power (0.2) Abrams Base health reduced from 600 to 570

Health per boon increased from 32 to 34 (1048 vs 1046 total)

Fixed shoulder charge sensitivity bugs that allowed you to turn more than intended

Seismic Impact now allows for some very minor movement to help nudge around small objects

And these are all the changes introduced in the Deadlock patch for October 10. What are the key changes you loved in this patch? Are you enjoying Shiv getting more buffs with every update? Share your thoughts in the comments below.