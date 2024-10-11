Time to Grind: Deadlock Finally Gets a Ranked Mode

Ever since players experienced Valve’s next MOBA Deadlock, everyone has been going crazy over it. And while playing on casual is fun, every gamer out there was asking and in fact begging for a ranked mode. Well, today’s latest Deadlock October 10 patch solves that problem by adding a ranked system to the game. However, how they’re going about it isn’t the same as every game.

Deadlock developer Yoshi in the patch notes has said, “We are experimenting with a different approach to Ranked during early development, we expect to iterate on it in the future.” This only means that the ranked mode comes with plenty of rules and restrictions.

How to Unlock Ranked Mode in Deadlock

Before you jump into the ranked mode, you must learn how to unlock it. To unlock ranked games in Deadlock, you must play 50 normal games (and complete them). Remember that, only PVP matches will count towards this. So, co-op bot players, you need to play like the normal folks. Once you have unlocked ranked mode, you can queue in the game mode during specific time windows.

Deadlock Ranked Mode Matchmaking Timings

For now, you will be allowed to compete in ranked mode during select times. The Deadlock ranked mode queue window will be open from 1 pm-4 pm and 7 pm-10 pm in respective time zones every day. While you can change the region in Deadlock to play in different time zones, this is only allowed once a week. Deadlock will assign a server automatically based on ping.

The ranked mode matchmaking will open on Tuesday, October 15th at 8 PM GMT. After a week of calibration, on the following Tuesday, October 22nd, 8 PM GMT, the medals will be rewarded.

Deadlock Ranked Mode Matchmaking Rules

To play ranked games in Deadlock, you must queue solo for now. Yes, you cannot play ranked with friends yet. The developers emphasized it by saying, “The focus of this mode will be on concentrating players into specific time windows where they can opt into games where the primary focus is on game quality.”

Moreover, if you are a naughty guy AKA have any behavior restrictions due to voice/text bans, report misuse, etc, you cannot compete in the ranked games. This will prevent grifters and toxic players from ruining the gameplay integrity of ranked lobbies.

Deadlock Ranked Mode Medals

Now comes the main part of any ranked games in all of the multiplayer universe, The Medals. Well, in Deadlock, there are 11 medals in total with 6 levels in each. The medals will be showcased during a ranked lobby for all the players in the game.

For now, Deadlock will run an algorithm that calculates everyone’s performance together at the same time based on the games you’ve played, how the opponents you played against ended up faring in subsequent games, etc. This will determine a player’s skill level weekly when the calibration runs every Tuesday at 8 PM GMT. The system will calibrate skill based on a lot of games played and not per game basis as the medal is updated once a week.

Furthermore, you will not get your medal right away in Deadlock. You must play a minimum of 7 games to let the algorithm grab your data. If a player doesn’t complete their minimum of 7 ranked games, by next Tuesday, their medal will be marked as undefined. So, even if you have a medal, to keep it, you must play a minimum of 7 games a week. A panel will show all the previous medals from your history in Deadlock.

Are you excited about the ranked mode in Deadlock? Which Deadlock heroes do you think will dominate ranked lobbies? Share your thoughts in the comments below.