Deadlock Patch Notes (November 7): Trapper, Buffs, Nerfs & Other Changes

After almost 10 days of no big update, Valve finally released new patch notes for Deadlock on November 7. The new update adds another unreleased hero, Trapper to the Hero Labs along with a lot of gameplay changes. Alongside this, we also get some new map, UI, and HUD improvements to improve the QOL of the game. Here is a list of all the changes from the latest Deadlock update patch notes:

Deadlock November 7 Patch Notes

New Hero in Hero Labs

Trapper is added to Hero Labs, increasing the number of unreleased heroes in the game.

Expanded Hero Labs support to Private Lobbies, Private Bot Games, and Sandbox, allowing for anytime access.

Various Experimental Hero adjustments are detailed in the in-game Hero Labs notes.

Image Credit: Valve (via Deadlock, screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/ Beebom)

Gameplay Changes

Quickbuy

Right-click shop items to add them to your queue. Return to the shop to auto-purchase affordable items in order. An HUD indicator signals when the next item is purchasable. Settings allow for hotkey-based purchase mode.

HUD, UI, and Misc Changes

The dashboard now pre-compiles shaders, maps, and other resources to improve load times and reduce in-game hitching.

A visual indicator now highlights the most prevalent item types (Weapon, Vitality, Spirit) in the build browsing.

A Recent Purchases log in the Shop displays items bought by players during a match, ordered by recency.

Added support for the Steam Game Recording Timeline API, automatically marking kills, deaths, and team objectives.

Implemented a setting to force the game to take focus when unpaused.

Enabled hovering over party members in the dashboard queue to view their roster.

The left-side HUD Hero Stats are now hidden by default, and viewable with ALT or TAB. Temporarily modified stats are always visible.

Added hover tooltip descriptions to left-side HUD stats.

Slightly adjusted the Active Reload indicator UI.

Added “Frenzied” text when below 50% health with Frenzy active.

A Social tab in Settings includes Streamer Mode, Steam content filtering support, and incoming chat visibility settings.

Gameplay Adjustments

Bots are more aggressive towards Shrines and Patrons during base pushes.

Fixed a brief regen gain issue when crossing the enemy fountain’s Veil.

Corrected Commends for All Heroes not displaying correctly in player profiles.

Updated McGinnis Barrage explosions for clearer AoE indication.

Fixed the shop search ‘x’ button not clearing the search box.

Sinners Sacrifice now has a final damage state for better clarity.

Resolved Quantum Entanglement issues with unit movement near geometry.

Fixed various Duplicate Hero bugs in private lobbies.

Corrected Grey Talon assist credit while flying Guided Owl.

Fixed Sinner’s Sacrifice’s inconsistent facing direction.

Resolved a rare shield regeneration bug.

Addressed Trooper getting stuck in the base.

Improved melee orb securing responsiveness.

New effects for Viscous heavy melee.

Added ambient looping sounds for each bridge power-up.

Fixed Vindicta animation issues.

Added a new zipline animation for Vindicta.

Looped music resumes after interruption by transient cues.

Various bug fixes for looping sound effects.

Improved Mo & Krill heavy melee animation readability.

Reduced visual clutter on Seven and Wraith’s high fire rate tracers.

Updated Fortitude effects.

Added missing Mirage lean animation near walls.

Improved Sand Blast distance and AoE readability.

Fixed health regen effect inconsistencies at max health.

New sounds for Yamato’s Power Slash, Flying Strike, and Shadow Transformation.

New sounds for Lash’s Ground Strike and Flog.

Steam Input and Controller

Renamed “Mouse Wheel” to “Chat Wheel.”

Added missing Steam Input Actions from Key Bindings, including Fly Up/Fly Down.

Added a “Replay Controls” action set.

Enabled Steam Deck Key Bindings Screen visibility.

Improved glyph-swapping behavior with mixed input types.

Added a Controller tab for specific options.

Added a Steam Input Configurator launch button.

Added Glyph Locking options: Automatic, Keyboard & Mouse Only, GamePad Only.

Fixed a spectator mode crash related to the controller button state.

Fixed controller functionality until level loading.

Updated official Steam Input configs for Steam Deck and DualSense.

Removed Legacy Analog Modes in favor of new Camera-specific Steam Input modes.

Gameplay Balance

Troopers no longer change soul sharing rules post-laning phase.

Troopers no longer gain a 20% bounty increase at 8 minutes.

Hero Kill gold increased from 150-1400 to 175-2000 (0-45 minutes).

Neutral Creeps now grant 5% fewer souls.

Troopers take 28% more damage from Guardians.

Walkers’ damage against players increased by 10%.

Guardians prioritize attacking enemy players within 15m of a hero-shooting enemy player.

Added Cosmic Veils to Mid ground floor entrances for one-way vision.

Slightly adjusted Biased Urn delivery locations.

Minor respawn curve adjustments.

Walker armor loss over time now occurs at 16m instead of 14m.

Trooper Spirit resist reduced to 30% at 25 minutes.

Increased Mid Boss Rejuv Trooper Health by 30%.

Fixed Trooper resistance against Base Guardians.

Moved 8 neutral camps (4 on each side) from outside the outer lanes behind the Walkers to in between inner and outer lanes

Image Credit: Deadlock by Valve (via Deadlock Forum)

Map Changes

Redesigned the warehouse interior for front entrance access from Tenements and Music Hall.

Relocated warehouse interior stairs to the underground tunnel.

Image Credit: Deadlock by Valve (via Deadlock Forum)

Removed fire escape railings.

Smoothed rooftop navigation.

Removed chimney-angled supports and collision from small props.

Added Bodega rooftop stairs.

Replaced small chimneys and spikes with larger roof spikes for zap trigger indication.

Replaced temporary antennae with menacing versions for zap trigger indication.

Image Credit: Deadlock by Valve (via Deadlock Forum)

New Hotel building art pass and changed player spawn area exit location.

Image Credit: Deadlock by Valve (via Deadlock Forum)

Deadlock Patch Notes: Item Buffs and Nerfs

Here are all the item changes including buffs and nerfs from the Deadlock patch notes today on November 7:

Weapon Items

Items Changes No longer grants +85 Bullet Shield Health

Now grants +5% Bullet Resist No longer grants +7% Bullet Resist

Now grants +90 Bullet Shield

Now procs on orb shots for NPC heal value No longer grants +1 HP Regen

Weapon Damage reduced from 12% to 10% Long range Weapon Damage reduced from 40% to 30%

Now grants +10% Weapon Damage Bullet Resist increased from 7% to 9% Now grants +50 Health Spirit Power increased from +5 to +6 Long range Weapon Damage reduced from 70% to 50%

Now grants +20% Weapon Damage Now grants +1 Sprint Cooldown reduced from 32s to 25s Time to reach Max Damage reduced from 3s to 2.7s Damage changed from 5% of Current Health to 2.5% of Max Health Detection range increased from 18m to 22m Health loss reduced from -15% to -12% Low HP bullet resist increased from 45% to 55% Fixed it causing proc effects to roll twice whenever it procc’ed Now grants +12% Spirit Resist Cooldown reduced from 34s to 30s

Vitality Items

Items Changes Weapon Damage increased from 6% to 7% Duration increased from 19s to 20s (total health restored unchanged) Bullet Resist increased from 25% to 26% Duration reduced from 7s to 6s Now grants +6% Ability Range Fire Rate increased from 6% to 7% Health increased from +75 to +125 Healing reduction increased from -40% to -45% Restores 1 stamina on proc Spirit Resist increased from 20% to 22% No longer grants +8% Ability Range

Now grants +6 Spirit Power No longer grants +5 Spirit Power

Now grants +25% Melee Resistance No longer blocks melee damage Debuff Resistance increased from 35% to 40%

Cooldown reduced from 48s to 45s Ammo increased from 12% to 15%

Weapon Damage increased from 10% to 15% Health increased from 365 to 400 Bullet resistance increased from 8% to 10% Removed from the game Slow reduced from 25% to 20% Now grants +15% Weapon Damage Now grounds any flying targets on impact (similar to how Slowing Hex used to work)

Spirit Items

Items Changes Duration increased from 35s to 45s Now triggers on your base damage, rather than how much the target receives Now uses Enduring Spirit as a component

Now gains +10% Spirit Lifesteal and +75 Bonus Health

Spirit Power reduced from 5 to 4

No longer grants +1 Sprint

Damage reduced from 70 to 40 Bullet Resist reduction reduced from -14% to -11%

Cooldown reduced from 22s to 18s

Now deals 50 Spirit Damage Now grants +1.5 HP Regen

Now grants +8% Ability Duration

Healing reduction increased from -50% to -70%

Bleed Damage reduced from 3.1% to 1%

Cooldown reduced from 45s to 33s Cooldown Reduction reduced from 16% to 14%

Spirit Shield improved from 75 to 100

Now grants +10% Ammo Now grants +15% Ammo Now triggers on your base damage, rather than how much the target receives

Max HP damage reduced from 9% to 8% Now grants +10% Ability Range

Deadlock Patch Notes: Hero Buffs and Nerfs

Here are all the hero changes from the latest Deadlock patch notes for November 7. This includes all the buffs and nerfs: Hero Changes Abrams Buff: Reverted Melee attack speed reduction

Buff: Shoulder Charge can now again use left/right strafe to slightly change direction

Buff: Shoulder Charge now carries momentum at the end of the charge

Buff: Siphon Life spirit scaling increased from 0.3 to 0.36

Infernal Resilience Damage Regen reduced from 15% to 14%

Buff: Infernal Resilience Damage Regen duration increased from 18s to 20s

Nerf: Infernal Resilience T3 reduced from +8% to +7%

Fix: Fixed an issue where Seismic impact would travel more downwards instead of the facing direction Bebop Buff: Sticky Bomb damage gained per hero impact increased from 1% to 1.5%

Nerf: Sticky Bomb damage gained per hero kill reduced from 5% to 4%

Nerf: Sticky Bomb T3 changed from Disarm to -30% Damage Penalty for 5s (similar to Inhibitor’s debuff)

Nerf: Sticky Bomb now calculates its damage at detonation time rather than cast time (affects item combinations)

Buff: Sticky Bomb now has 2x cast range when used on allies

Nerf: Hook damage reduced from 40 to 10

Buff: Hook damage now has spirit scaling of 2x

Nerf: Hyper Beam now goes on cooldown for 3 seconds when canceled during precast Dynamo Buff: Now gains 1% Bullet Resist per Boon (0->14%)

Fix: Fixed Quantum Entanglement sometimes not moving you to the destination properly

Buff: Singularity now deals 1.5% Max HP in the base ability

Buff: Singularity T3 increased from 3.8% to 4%

Nerf: Singularity Base DPS reduced from 60 to 45 Grey Talon Nerf: Base bullet damage reduced from 27 to 24

Buff: Bullet damage growth per boon increased from 1.41 to 1.62 (same total damage later on)

Nerf: Falloff range rescaled from 22m->58m to 18m->54m

Nerf: Rain of Arrows strafe distance with stamina reduced by 30%

Nerf: Charged Shot hitbox size reduced by 20% Haze Nerf: Bullet Dance no longer hits 2 targets

Buff: Bullet Dance now grants +30% Fire Rate

Buff: Bullet Dance now allows you to use items during it

Buff: Sleep Dagger T3 now also causes targets to wake up with -40% Fire Rate Infernus Nerf: Catalyst slow reduced from 40% to 35%

Nerf: Afterburn buildup per bullet/headshot reduced from 10%/16% to 9%/14% Ivy Buff: Watcher’s Covenant Fire Rate spirit scaling increased from 0.2 to 0.3

Buff: Watcher’s Covenant Bullet Lifesteal spirit scaling increased from 0.2 to 0.3 Lash Buff: Ground Strike can now be cast while on the zipline

Fix: Fixed interaction between Mirage’s tornado and Death Slam

Buff: Ground Strike now pulls enemies to the ground with you (similar to Stone Form recently) McGinnis Nerf: Mini Turrets DPS reduced from 60 to 40

Nerf: Mini Turrets health reduced from 20% max HP to 15% Mirage Nerf: Bullet size reduced from 6 to 5

Nerf: Tornado speed reduced from 20m to 18m

Nerf: Torando Lift Duration reduced from 1.1s to 1s

Nerf: Fire Scarabs T2 reduced from -15% Bullet Resist to -10% Paradox Buff: Bullet velocity increased from 411 to 525

Nerf: Time Wall no longer has charges

Nerf: Time Wall no longer deals 10% Max Health Damage

Buff: Time Wall cooldown reduced from 37s to 25s

Buff: Time Wall T2 is now Deals 10% Max Health Damage

Buff: Kinetic Carbine Max Damage Amp increased from 85% to 100%

Nerf: Paradoxical Swap time to complete the swap reduced from 0.5-1.5 to 0.3-0.6 (variable based on distance) Pocket Buff: Barrage spirit scaling increased from 0.4 to 0.5

Buff: Light melee damage increased from 63 to 75 Vindicta Nerf: Base bullet damage reduced from 15 to 13

Buff: Bullet damage growth per boon increased from 0.65 to 0.8 (same total damage later on)

Buff: Stake duration increased from 1.75s to 2s

Nerf: Flight T2 reduced from +8s to +6s

Nerf: Crow Familiar tick rate changed from every 0.5s to every 1s

Nerf: Assassinate starts at 25% power instead of 50% power Viscous Buff: The Cube health regen now scales with spirit at 0.2

Buff: Goo Ball down dash ability moved from T3 to base ability

Buff: Goo Ball size now increases with range upgrades (doesn’t affect collision with world)

Fix: Fixed some hit detection issues with Goo Ball Warden Buff: Now has +1 Sprint

Buff: Bullet Velocity increased from 213 to 290

Nerf: Last Stand now goes on cooldown if you die or the ability is interrupted while cast

Nerf: Last Stand T3 no longer grants unstoppable during channel

Buff: Last Stand now grants +50% Spirit Resist during channel Wraith Nerf: Telekinesis cast time increased from 0.6 to 0.7

Nerf: Telekinesis damage reduced from 200 to 175 Yamato Buff: Shadow Transformation now affects the grapple time speed

Buff: Shadow Transformation duration increased from 4s to 6s

Nerf: Shadow Transformation no longer prevents death

Buff: Shadow Transformation now grants +60% Bullet and Spirit Resist

Buff: Shadow Transformation now heals for 30% hp (done after the dispel)

Buff: Shadow Transformation duration now extends by 2s whenever you get a kill in it (for that session)

That is everything from the latest Deadlock update. Which part of the Deadlock update are you most excited to test out? Tell us in the comments below.