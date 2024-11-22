Deadlock Patch Notes (November 21): Matchmaking Rework, Buffs, Nerfs & Other Changes

We have got a new Deadlock update on our hands today, fixing the massive matchmaking issues. Along with that, more item changes including some T3 items make their way in the game. Read Deadlock patch notes for November 21 and find the major buffs, nerfs & other changes coming in the update today.

Deadlock November 21 Patch Notes

Matchmaking Rework

Matchmaker Update

This update introduces a significant overhaul to the matchmaking system. The traditional division between normal and ranked modes has been eliminated, resulting in a unified primary matchmaking mode without time restrictions. This change aims to provide a more consistent and flexible gaming experience for all players.

MMR and Rank Adjustments

One of the key improvements is the immediate update of player badges upon significant MMR changes. This eliminates the previous delay and provides a more accurate reflection of a player’s current skill level. Additionally, the global MMR curve will be periodically adjusted to accommodate changes in the player population, cheater bans, and recalculations.

Hero-Specific MMR and Leaderboards

To enhance matchmaking accuracy, the system now incorporates Hero MMR. Each player will have a core MMR, and their MMR for specific heroes will be calculated as offsets from this core. This ensures that players are matched with opponents of similar skill levels for each hero they play. Leaderboards have also been introduced for each region, providing a competitive platform for players to track their progress and compare their skills with others.

Party Play and Match Quality

The update also introduces changes to party play. While parties of any size are now allowed, the system will adjust the potential MMR gain or loss based on the skill disparity within the party. This ensures fair matches and prevents high-skill players from dominating lower-skilled teammates. Additionally, the limit on high-MMR players in a party has been increased to three.

To maintain match quality, the system will prioritize matches with balanced skill levels and avoid low-quality matches, such as those occurring during off-peak hours. Players who prefer solo play can also opt to queue as such.

Additional Features

To further enhance the gaming experience, the update includes several new features. Players can now request lane swaps during the initial phase of the game, providing more flexibility in team strategies. Additionally, players can choose to be notified of rank-up events and view the average badge level of each team after the match.

General Changes

Added secondary key binds for actions

You are now able to browse and favorite builds in the dashboard

Sandbox mode now shows the souls value of the current items you have in your inventory

Abilitiy tooltips now list exactly which items the ability has been imbued with rather than “Ability is imbued”

Items in the shop that imbue abilities are tagged with a label with a similar styling to active items

Commend toasts now stay on your screen until they are dismissed

Commend toasts now have a button to return the commend to the player that commended you

Adjusted the behavior of the Incoming Damage UI so that it can still be used in Sandbox mode

There is now a Change Hero button in the Build Browser which brings up the hero picker to choose a different hero in both Sandbox and in the Dashboard

Quickbuy

Decision dialogs for dealing with item limits, imbuing, and activation slots are now shown at queue time rather than purchase time whenever possible

You can now queue items to sell. If you right click on items that you own it will add them to the front of your quickbuy queue, and they will be queued to sell. The sale price of these items will be added to your current souls to calculate when you can afford to purchase the next item in your quickbuy queue..

Adjusted Powerup Runes’ design to look more visually breakable (due to melee change explained later in the gameplay section)

Low priority games now require wins to count

Gaining Rejuvenator buff now shows what stats have been improved on your hero (like powerups and other buffs)

Fixed Abrams camera

Added icon variants for high or low ground for small/medium/large camps

Adding note below Cancel key in Settings explaining that “Abilities will be cancelled with the Cancel Key when possible”

Purchase Log in the shop now shows enemy and ally purchases with different colors

Fixed F1-F5 Keys not working (for moving camera to allies)

Updated active items to have uniform sliding/cast delay behavior

Curse: Cast delay changed from 0.0s to 0.1s, to match other similar actives

Slowing Hex: No longer interrupts sliding, to match other similar actives

Decay: Cast delay changed from 0.25s to 0.1s, to match other similar actives

Decay: No longer interrupts sliding, to match other similar actives

Withering Whip: No longer interrupts sliding, to match other similar actives

Silence Glyph: Cast delay changed from 0.0s to 0.1s, to match other similar actives

Knockdown: Cast delay changed from 0.25s to 0.1s, to match other similar actives

Knockdown: No longer interrupts sliding, to match other similar actives

The through-wall ally silhouette health bars are now more accurate

Optimized lighting in the map for better rendering performance

Fixed a bug where you would be prompted to sell an item if the component wasn’t in the same category as the component you were buying (i.e. you go to buy slowing hex with your item slots full and you already own the component)

Removed redundant Replay keybinds (now shares with Spectating)

Added Chat Wheel Options as keybinds so you can bind keys to certain responses

Fixed not being able to ping enemy items

Added music and ambient sounds to hotel

Added new run animation for Seven

Revised Mirage Fire Scarabs projectile and cast sounds

Revised Casting bridge buff loop

Remastered weapon fire for Seven

Remastered weapon fire for Paradox

Fixed a bug where nearly all sound stops and never returns

Fixed respawn music cue failing to play with shop menu open

Fixed music not playing while the player is outside their base and their base is under attack

Fixed haze smoke bomb loop not playing for teammates

Improved negative feedback sound effect timing

Fixed some cases where some sounds could overpower everything else

Added key and button name localization support for keybinds

Visual update to Mirage Tornado bullet evasion buff

Visual update to Medicinal Specter to improve visibility

Visual update to turret tracers, muzzle flash and impacts

Sand Blast revision to help user judge distance and AOE

Added preview state to Flying Strike

Added effect to when the zipline ability first starts

Added an AOE landing indicator for where units will be thrown with Death Slam (only shows for allies)

Fixed Ground Strike preview cone visual to be more accurate

Updated Patron VO to give the Amber Hand more lines that are unique to him as opposed to having the identical script of the Sapphire Flame (for instance, while the Sapphire Flame might praise Haze by saying “you are perfection, Haze”, the Amber Hand would say “Haze will dance, and they will fall”)

Related to the above, both patrons will now call out the Greenwich/Green Lane objectives specifically when they are destroyed

Updated Bebop VO: remaster pass and added some content

Updated Viscous VO: he now comments on a lot more interactions in the game (no longer a small pool of reused lines for Goo Punch)

Updated Paradox VO: remaster pass and added some content

Updated Kelvin VO: remaster pass and added some content

Stubbed in first pass VO for Fathom, Magician, Trapper, and Viper – the primary goal for these is to give coverage for pings, but we also added lines for hero select and ability usage

Updated Holliday VO: remaster pass and added some content

Some rendering performance improvements

Fixed some lightmap quality regressions

Fixed textures being slightly too blurry in FSR2

Fixed some rendering features (such as distance field shadows) running despite being disabled in UI

Fixed right-clicking on an item in the shop in build editing mode causing it to be added to your Quickbuy queue

Steam Game Recording no longer records kills/deaths if you’re dead and spectating another player

Steam Game Recording timeline no longer records Shrine objectives as “The World”

Fixed fps_max accidentally being changed to slider maximum value when out of slider range

Video Settings slider for fps_max goes up to 400

Fixing tooltips on keybind dropdowns not working correctly

New sounds added to Yamato’s Flying Strike while aiming

New sounds added to Mo & Krill’s Burrow and Sand Blast abilities

Hit confirm sound added to Lash’s Flog ability

Fixed a bug causing Mo & Krill’s Burrow emerge sound to double up when not cancelling the burrow early

Fixed Mo & Krill’s Burrow traveling/underground sound not looping correctly

Steam Input support

Fixed Controller binds not working when the same Keyboard binds were empty

Fixed Show Scoreboard glyph in Sandbox Mode UI

Misc Gameplay

Soul Sharing ratios post-lane reduced from 100/70/45/33/25/20% to 100/60/35/25/20/16% (for 1/2/3/4/5/6 players, original was 100/50/33/25/20/16%)

Hero Kill souls decreased from 175->2000 to 175->1600 (from 0 min to 45 min)

Walkers Stomp now also deals 10% Max HP as damage

Walkers Laser now also deals 2% Max HP DPS

Walkers now provide nearby allied heroes 25% Bullet and Spirit Resistance

Walkers now have Resistance based on how many nearby enemies there are (0/8/16/24/32/40% for 1/2/3/4/5/6 players; they are more tanky against a large attacking team)

Middle Lane Walkers HP increased from 5800 to 8000 (side walkers HP is 5175)

Patron Laser now also deals 3% Max HP DPS

Flex Slot changed from All Shrines to 1 Shrine and 2 Base Guardians

Mid Boss trooper health for first spawn reduced from 95% to 70%

Trooper Spirit Resist at 25 minutes reduced from 30% to 20% (still scales to 70% at 50 minutes)

Respawn time curves changed from happening at 17/30 minutes for 40s/70s respawn to 20/40 minutes

Trooper soul changed from 60/40% in the kill/orb to 65/35%

Medic Trooper now has 3 charges of heal rather than 2

Falloff min range reduced from 22m to 20m

Air Drag when getting off the zipline increased from 20% to 25% (default in general is 20%)

Improved various issues with Heavy Melee vs Dash/Parry when there is latency

Killing the first Patron now causes any existing enemy hero respawns to be reduced by 20 seconds. However, it does not reduce remaining respawn time lower than 10s.

Powerups now require a heavy melee to claim (art visuals updated)

Powerups now start weaker and grow stronger (from 10 minutes to 40 minutes)

Gun Powerup:

Previously was +20% Fire Rate and +40% Ammo for 160s.

Now starts at “+10% Fire Rate and +30% Ammo” and ends at “30% Fire Rate and +60% Ammo”

Survival Powerup:

Previously was +400 Health and +1% Max Health Regen for 160s.

Now starts at “+250 Health and 1% Max Health Regen” and ends at “+700 Health and 1.5% Max Health Regen”

Casting Powerup:

Previously was +25 Spirit Power and +20% Cooldown Reduction for 160s.

Now starts at “+20 Spirit Power and +15% Cooldown Reduction” and ends at “+40 Spirit Power and +25% Cooldown Reduction”

Movement Powerup:

Previously was +2 Stamina, +3 Sprint, +30% Stamina Regen and +50% Zipline Boost for 160s.

Now starts at “+1 Stamina, +2 Sprint, +20% Stamina Regen and +40% Zipline Boost” and ends at “+4 Stamina, +4 Sprint, +50% Stamina Regen and +80% Zipline Boost”

Urn time to reveal increased from 20s to 25s

Initial Urn bounty reduced from 4050 to 3000 (changed from 1750 + 230Min to 700 + 230Min)

Adding an alternate Urn mechanic as an experiment for 2 days. This will be enabled this weekend only and Monday will be back to normal. Urn pickup location is the same, but drop-off location is now always at the top of mid temple. The bonus souls the team gets is reduced by 60% (the delivering player reward is unchanged). The reveal time is now 40s.

Map Changes

Along with the gameplay changes, many map changes were added in the November 21 patch notes in Deadlock. Here is a list of all the changes with their images:

Moved rooftop neutral camps on Amber Yellow and Sapphire Purple to rooftops closer to the Guardian

Image Credit: Deadlock/ Valve (via Deadlock Forum)

Added a truck to climb up into the interior bridge area at the Port Authority and Jazz Club buildings

Moved stairs up from the central canal to the Radio Station interior closer to the inner lanes

Removed stairs up to the Radio Station interior from the underground Teleport Station

Redesigned Radio Station interior to be more open

Image Credit: Deadlock/ Valve (via Deadlock Forum)

Moved connection corridor between Inner and Outer lanes (Amber Yellow and Sapphire Purple) to be farther from the base entrances

Removed the cosmic veils from the entrances of the connection corridor

Changed entrance to the Armory/Warehouse from the inner lane to be more direct (not a hallway)

Image Credit: Deadlock/ Valve (via Deadlock Forum)

Moved the side lane teleporters to the crawl space under the Hard camp

Removed bookshelf model inside the upper floor of the Police Station/Garment Building to see the corridor behind it

Removed Rope inside the Police Station/Garment Building

Image Credit: Deadlock/ Valve (via Deadlock Forum)

Added interior stair connection in Factory/Mansion to stay inside from lower to upper areas

Image Credit: Deadlock/ Valve (via Deadlock Forum)

Added a fence guard beside the stairs inside the Garage/Night Club

Image Credit: Deadlock/ Valve (via Deadlock Forum)

Added zapper effect to the antenna models on rooftops

New building facade art in Amber Blue and Purple lanes

Image Credit: Deadlock/ Valve (via Deadlock Forum)

Added a street gate structure between the Garage and the Record Shop

Heal / Anti-Heal Rebalance

Below is a group of changes bundled together that pairs reducing sustain abilities/items as well as anti-heal mechanics by some percentage (some things less than others depending on the specific circumstances of the ability):

Abrams: Infernal Resilience reduced from 14% to 11% and T3 from 7% to 5.5%

Abrams: Siphon Life Heal vs Heroes reduced from 100% to 75%

Abrams: Siphon Life Heal vs Non-Heroes reduced from 50% to 40%

Bebop: Hyper Beam T3 reduced from 100/33% for Heroes/Creeps to 80%/25%

Dynamo: Rejuvenating Aurora regen reduced from 32 to 30

Dynamo: Rejuvenating Aurora Spirit Power scaling reduced from 0.5 to 0.45

Dynamo: Rejuvenating Aurora T3 reduced from 3.8% to 3.4%

Grey Talon: Rain of Arrows T3 reduced from 50% Lifesteal to 40%

Infernus: Catalyst T2 reduced from 15% Lifesteal to 12%

Infernus: Catalyst T3 reduced from -40% Heal Degen to -33%

Infernus: Concussive Combustion T3 reduced from 100% to 85%

Ivy: Watcher’s Covenant Bullet Lifesteal reduced from 15% to 12%

Ivy: Stone Form Max Health Heal reduced from 10% to 8%

Ivy: Stone Form T3 Max Health Heal reduced from +20% to +16%

Kelvin: Frost Grenade T2 reduced from +125 Heal to +100

Kelvin: Frozen Shelter regen reduced from 120 to 110

Kelvin: Frozen Shelter T3 reduced from +70 (1.6 Spirit Power) to +60 ( 1.4 Spirit Power)

Lash: Flog heal vs heroes reduced from 70% to 65%

Lash: Flog heal vs creeps reduced from 25% to 20%

McGinnis: Medicinal Specter T3 reduced from 5% to 4.5%

Mo & Krill: Scorn heal vs heroes reduced from 2x to 1.6x

Mo & Krill: Scorn heal vs creeps reduced from 0.7x to 0.6x

Pocket: Affliction T2 Healing Reduction reduced from 60% to 50%

Warden: Last Stand non-hero lifesteal reduced from 50% to 20%

Warden: Last Stand hero lifesteal reduced from 100% to 80%

Wraith: Full Auto T3 lifesteal reduced from 35% to 30%

Viscous: The Cube regen reduced from 40 to 35

Viscous: The Cube T2 regen reduced from +35 to +30

Viscous: The Cube regen spirit power scaling reduced from 0.2 to 0.18

Shiv: Bloodletting reduced from 22% to 20%

Shiv: Bloodletting T1 reduced from +8% to +6%

Shiv: Bloodletting rage bonus reduced from +15% to 14%

Soul Shredder Bullets: Spirit Lifesteal reduced from 20% to 18%

Active Reload: Bullet Lifesteal reduced from 20% to 18%

Headhunter: Heal per Headshot reduced from 8% to 7%

Heroic Aura: Bullet Lifesteal reduced from 20% to 18%

Toxic Bullets: Healing Reduction reduced from 65% to 50%

Vampiric Burst: Bullet Lifesteal reduced from 100% to 80%

Melee Lifesteal: Lifesteal reduced from 20% to 18%

Bullet Lifesteal: Lifesteal reduced from 28% to 26%

Restorative Locket: Regen per stack reduced from 35 to 32

Spirit Lifesteal: Lifesteal reduced from 23% to 22%

Healbane: Healing Reduction reduced from 45% to 40%

Lifestrike: Lifesteal reduced from 65% to 55%

Decay: Healing Reduction reduced from 70% to 55%

Leech: Bullet Lifesteal reduced from 35% to 32%

Leech: Spirit Lifesteal reduced from 35% to 32%

Deadlock Patch Notes: Item Buffs and Nerfs

Here are all the item changes from the latest Deadlock patch notes for November 21. This includes all the buffs and nerfs:

Weapon Items

Items Changes Buff: Fire Rate increased from 10% to 11% Nerf: Bonus Health reduced from 50 to 30 Buff: Weapon Damage per stack increased from 5% to 6% Nerf: Spirit Amp reduced from 10% to 8% Nerf: Head Shot Bonus Damage reduced from +140 to +130 Buff: Cooldown reduced from 25s to 20s Buff: DPS burn lingers on targets for 1s Nerf: Fire Rate slow reduced from 10% to 9% Buff: Now requires Slowing Bullets and grants the slow passive Buff: Passively builds up on enemies, silencing for 2s and then reducing spirit damage output by 40% for 4s. Enemies affected cannot be affected again for 12s. Grants +20% Weapon Damage, +15% Spirit Resist and 20% Debuff Reduction Buff: Damage multiplier increased from 90% to 110%

Now grants +150 Bullet Shield

A new T3 Weapon item joins the game called Spellslinger Headshots. Requires Soul Shredder Bullets. Landing a headshot on enemy heroes increases your total Spirit Power by 3% for 12s. Cooldown 1.5s. Max stacks 12. Grants +12% Weapon Damage, +8% Spirit Amp/18% Spirit Lifesteal (component passive), and +150 Health.

Vitality Items

Items Changes Buff: Now grants +3% Bullet Resist Nerf: Bullet Shield health reduced from 400 to 350 Buff: Now requires Extra Regen Nerf: Debuff Resist reduced from 30% to 28%

Buff: Weapon Damage increased from 6% to 8% Buff: Now has +8% Ability Range again instead of +6 Spirit Power

Nerf: No longer grants +1 Sprint Nerf: No longer has +6% Ability Range Buff: Duration increased from 6s to 7s Buff: Active buff duration on purge increased from 3s to 4s

Buff: Purging a debuff now also heals you for 10% Max HP Nerf: Heal reduced from 26% to 24%

Buff: Now grants +6% Ability Range

Cooldown increased from 26s to 36s

Pull speed reduced by 15% Nerf: Active now reduces your Move Speed by 1.5 Buff: Now grants +75 Health

Buff: Now increases Wall Jump count by 1 as well Buff: Now grants +6% Spirit Resist Buff: Cast range now ignores the Z height (similar to Lash’s Death Slam)

Spirit Items

Items Changes Buff: While at max stacks you gain +2 Sprint Buff: Cooldown reduced from 37s to 32s Nerf: Healing Reduction reduced from 70% to 55%

Buff: Damage increased from 1% to 1.4% Buff: Cooldown reduced from 18s to 15s Buff: Health increased from 100 to 125 Nerf: No longer a tracking projectile using a unit target, releases an aim-based projectile that silences on impact

Buff: Cooldown reduced from 32s to 24s Buff: Post Shift now also grants +20 Spirit Power Buff: Time between charges reduced from 65% to 60% Buff: Cast range now ignores the Z height (similar to Lash’s Death Slam) Buff: Now grants +1 Sprint

Buff: Health increased from 140 to 160 Buff: Now grants +15% Melee Resistance Nerf: No longer grants +20% Spirit Lifesteal

Buff: Now grants +7% Ability Duration Buff: Cast delay reduced from 0.3s to 0.25s Buff: Damage increased from 40% to 45% Nerf: Cooldown increased from 230s to 260s

Along with the changes, we have two new T3 Spirit items added to the Deadlock patch notes for November 21.

Spirit Snatch : Requires Spirit Strike. Causes your melee attacks to steal 12% Spirit Resist and 26 Spirit Power for 16s. Cooldown 6s. Buff you receive stacks if you hit different heroes. Grants +15% Melee Damage, +8% Spirit Resist, +125 Health, and +1 Sprint.

: Requires Spirit Strike. Causes your melee attacks to steal 12% Spirit Resist and 26 Spirit Power for 16s. Cooldown 6s. Buff you receive stacks if you hit different heroes. Grants +15% Melee Damage, +8% Spirit Resist, +125 Health, and +1 Sprint. Arcane Surge: Requires Kinetic Dash. After a successful Dash Jump, the next ability you use will also have a +20% Range, +20% Duration, and +20 Spirit Power. Grants +100 Health, +1 Stamina, and +15% Slow Resist.

Deadlock Patch Notes: Hero Buffs and Nerfs

Here are all the hero changes from the latest Deadlock patch notes for November 21. This includes all the buffs and nerfs: Heroes Changes Abrams Buff: Base regen increased from 1 to 1.5

Buff: Siphon Life range now scales with Spirit Power (0.05)

Buff: Siphon Life damage scaling with Spirit Power increased from 0.4 to 0.5

Buff: Seismic Impact drag down collision improved a bit Bebop Buff: Exploding Uppercut T2 bonus now applies to melee damage too

Buff: Hook can now be canceled by allies with exit key (i.e. space bar, similar to existing Viscous Cube) Dynamo Buff: Kinetic Pulse now slides around geometry when it hits an obstruction

Buff: Quantum Singularity pulling allies no longer cancels their channel

Buff: Rejuvenating Aurora now allows you to reload during it (currently only allows you to continue reloading if cast before)

Buff: Quantum Entanglement now has a visual indicator for allies that will teleport

Buff: Quantum Entanglement ally range increased from 9m to 10m

Quantum Entanglement cooldown increased from 15s to 16s

Buff: Quantum Entanglement T3 cooldown reduction improved from -4s to -5s

Buff: Rejuvenating Aurora now allows you to use melee before T3 upgrade Grey Talon Buff: Bullet damage increased from 24 to 25

Buff: Health growth per boon increased from 27 to 29

Nerf: Immobilizing Trap now tethers targets rather than rooting them

Buff: Immobilizing Trap tether duration increased 1.25s to 1.5s

Nerf: Immobilizing Trap no longer applies 50% slow for 1s

Buff: Immobilizing Trap slow now starts immediately for 30% and lasts until 2s after the tether ends

Buff: Immobilizing Trap T2 changed from +2s Slow to +1s Tether

Buff: Immobilizing Trap radius increased from 6 to 6.2

Buff: Immobilizing Trap T1 CD improved from -19s to -20s

Buff: Guided Owl camera now returns more quickly when the Owl collides very far away Haze Fix: Fixed Bullet Dance sometimes freezing your client

Buff: Using items during Smoke Bomb no longer breaks invisibility

Buff: Smoke Bomb cooldown reduced from 37s to 30s

Buff: Smoke Bomb T1 changed from -14s to +6 Invis Sprint Speed

Buff: Smoke Bomb T2 changed from +6 Invis Sprint Speed to +15% Bullet Lifesteal for 8s

Buff: Smoke Bomb T3 changed from +30% Bullet Lifesteal for 8s to Phases Out for 0.5s on cast and enables charges with 10s charge time (causes you to be “out of world” and fizzle incoming projectiles during this time, you are still able to move. You need to buy charges still)

Nerf: Fixation damage vs objectives reduced by 30%

Buff: Bullet Dance Bonus Damage changed from +5 Bullet Damage to +6 Spirit Damage (with 0.1 Spirit Scaling)

Buff: Bullet Dance T1 changed to +7 Spirit Damage Infernus Nerf: Afterburn buildup decay time is now 15% slower

Buff: Concussive Combustion radius increased from 12m to 13m

Nerf: Concussive Combustion T2 radius reduced from +4m to +3m Ivy Buff: Stone Form drag down collision improved a bit

Buff: Bullet damage increased from 5 to 5.2

Nerf: Bullet damage growth reduced from 0.36 to 0.34

Fix: Fixed being launched incorrectly when using Stone Form on certain geometry

Fix: Fixed Stone Form having a brief period of vulnerability after cast

Buff: Air Drop flight controls improved a bit

Nerf: Air Drop duration reduced from 17s to 16s

Nerf: Air Drop cooldown increased from 85s to 90s

Buff: Air Drop speed can now be increased with movespeed or sprint items (when out of combat)

Buff: Air Drop now amplifies Sprint values by 1.5x Kelvin Nerf: Seismic Impact, Death Slam and Ground Strike now smash through Ice Path Lady Geist Buff: Essence Bomb Self Damage spirit scaling reduced from 2 to 1.8 Lash Buff: Ground Strike drag down collision improved a bit McGinnis Buff: Bullet Velocity increased from 533 to 590

Fix: Fixed Wall triggering Reactive Barrier before T3 stun

Nerf: Mini Turrets health no longer scales with your hero’s health.

Nerf: Mini Turrets Spirit Resist reduced from 70% to 30%

Buff: Mini Turrets base health increased from 75 to 150 (roughly same overall health as previous start of game)

Buff: Mini Turrets now gain +20 Health per Boon

Buff: Mini Turrets now take at most 33% of their Max HP per second from any damage source. Any excess damage is move to the following second. (In effect this means that turrets will always live at least 3 seconds)

Fix: Fixed Mini Turrets dying causing you to lose sprint

Nerf: Mini Turrets cycle time reduced from 0.5 to 0.25 (DPS unchanged)

Buff: Mini Turrets bullet velocity increased from 406 to 500 Mirage Nerf: Tornado speed reduced by 10%

Fix: Fixed Tornado being usable while immobilized

Nerf: Tornado and Fire Scarabs ability slots swapped

Nerf: Traveler cooldown increased from 130s to 145s

Buff: Traveler T2 increased from -40s to -55s

Buff: Traveler can now be cast by targeting the top bar portraits Mo & Krill Nerf: Headshot resistance now only applies to the big head

Buff: Burrow can now go under Spectral Wall

Buff: Combo now pulls the target closer to you over time

Buff: Combo health gain increased from 30 to 70

Nerf: Sand Blast duration reduced from 3.5s to 3s

Nerf: Sand Blast T3 slow reduced from 50% to 40% Paradox Fix: Fixed Kinetic Carbine not proccing Headshot effects (Headshot booster, Headhunter, Crippling Headshot)

Nerf: Paradoxical Swap time min/max increased by 0.2/0.3s (to help with camera)

Buff: Time Wall now deals 50 damage for going through it Seven Buff: Storm Cloud now causes you to levitate up and down a little bit in a cycle rather than being fully stationary

Nerf: Storm Cloud expand time reduced from 2s to 1.5s Shiv Buff: Serrated Knives cooldown reduced from 19s to 16s

Buff: Serrated Knives can now capture souls

Buff: Slice and Dice base damage increased from 105 to 110

Nerf: Slice and Dice T2 reduced from +75 to +70

Buff: Slice and Dice cooldown reduced from 16s to 15s

Buff: Slice and Dice T1 reduced from -4s to -3s

Buff: Killing Blow threshold increased from 20% to 22%

Nerf: Killing Blow T2 reduced from +8% Enemy Health Threshold to +6%

Buff: Killing Blow Full Rage Damage Bonus increased from 15% to 17%

Nerf: Killing Blow T2 reduced from +10% Full Rage Bonus Damage to +8%

Fix: Fixed an issue where using Serrated Knives and immediately holding M1 after to shoot not firing your gun

Buff: Killing Blow Rage per spirit damage increased from 0.013 to 0.014

Buff: Killing Blow cast range increased from 14m to 15m Vindicta Nerf: Crow Familiar changed from 0.2s cast delay to 0.2s post cast time

Buff: Crow Familiar now also reduces spirit resistance by 6%

Buff: Crow Familiar T3 changed from “+3% Bleed and -40% Anti Heal” to -12% Spirit and Bullet Resistance

Buff: Stake radius increased from 8m to 9m

Buff: Stake now sucks enemies 3m towards the center (and limits movement to 6m from center)

Buff: Stake T1 changed from +0.5s to -40% Fire Rate

Nerf: Stake T3 changed from Disarm to +0.75s

Nerf: Assassinate min charge up increased from 25% to 50%

Nerf: Assassinate bonus damage on low hp base damage reduced from 135 to 120

Fix: Fixed Assassinate being stuck if you zoom in and get silenced Viscous Nerf: Puddle Punch can now be parried (does not stun Viscous, only blocks the puddle effect for the parrying player) Warden Nerf: Fire Rate spirit scaling reduced from 0.3 to 0.25

Nerf: Alchemical Flask now respects LOS

Nerf: Last Stand cooldown increased from 138s to 140s

Buff: Last Stand resistance during channel increased from 50% to 60% Wraith Nerf: Full Auto T2 no longer has spirit scaling (moved to T3)

Buff: Full Auto T3 now also adds spirit scaling

Nerf: Telekinesis now causes the target to oscillate up and down a little bit Yamato Fix: Improved cases where Power Slash would hit enemies behind cover

Nerf: Shadow Transformation no longer heals on cast

Buff: Shadow Transformation T3 increased from +2s to +3s

Buff: Shadow Transformation now heals for 15% of your max hp on hero kill

That is everything from the latest Deadlock update patch notes on November 21. Which part of the Deadlock update are you most excited to test out? Tell us in the comments below.