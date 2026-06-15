Dead By Daylight Announces Sandbox Modding Coming to 10th Anniversary Update

Dead by Daylight celebrated its 10th anniversary today, and the developers have revealed a juicy new update that will completely change the game’s future state. If you are one of the long-term Dead by Daylight players, then you should be excited, as official mod support is finally coming to the game. So, players will finally get to create new maps right inside the game with no third-party software required.

Dead By Daylight Sandbox Mod Support, Dynamic Weather, New Modes, and More Are Coming Soon

The biggest announcement during the 10th anniversary event was the announcement of sandbox mod support. According to the developer, Dead by Daylight will officially open the game to sandbox modding, allowing players to create their own maps and game modes, much like Minecraft servers.

They are working on adding the set of tools required for modding with the next major update. For a game that is mainly community-driven, a sandbox mode is exactly what they needed to revive the game’s popularity.

Modding will arrive in dbd pic.twitter.com/AWlMHCX8yF — worsteve (@worsteve96) June 15, 2026

Other than the mod support, the new update will also bring a new zombie mode. This mode will continue to have the survivor and killer dynamic. However, survivors will have to cure the zombies using vaccines while avoiding becoming zombies themselves. The devs are also planning to add a 1v1 mode, which is inspired by the DBD competitive scene. Check out some Dead by Daylight codes if you’re jumping in for the upcoming update.

Alongside that, dynamic weather is also coming to Dead by Daylight, adding rain, storms, lightning, and more to improve the game’s aesthetic. All of this will be coming together in a major update set to be released in 2027. The exact date is still not announced, but it being sometime in 2027 does mean that the update is still under heavy development.

So, are you a longtime Dead by Daylight player? Tell us what you think about the game’s upcoming major update announcement in the comments section below.