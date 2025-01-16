Daredevil Born Again First Trailer Released: The Devil’s Work Is Never Done

The return of Daredevil is almost upon us, and boy, oh boy, are we excited. Just to raise our excitement for the upcoming show, Marvel has decided to release the first trailer for Daredevil Born Again. While supposed to be released much earlier, the trailer was delayed because of the tragic LA Fires. However, now that the trailer has been released, let’s take a look at everything we got to see in it!

Marvel’s slate is pretty packed with much-anticipated releases. The studio’s first big release of the year would be Captain America’s Brave New World, followed by this insanely speculated series. The trailer for Daredevil Born Again shows us that Wilson Fisk, or Kingpin, has become the Mayor of New York, and even though he claims to be helping people, we all know it is not true.

We also got our first official look at Muse, a villain appearing in Daredevil Born Again. His appearance was confirmed for the first time at NYCC last year and I must say that his costume looks pretty well made.

Talking about costumes, Charlie Cox’s costume as Daredevil looks way better than before, and by the looks of it, we might see him in multiple variations of the suit. We also got a look at Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, AKA The Punisher, but White Tiger was nowhere to be seen.

Overall, the trailer looks pretty good, and the series might even turn out to be grittier and more violent than its OG predecessor. So, let’s wait until March 4, 2025, for the release of Daredevil Born Again, and until then, stay tuned with us for further updates!