Home > News > Daredevil Born Again First Trailer Released: The Devil’s Work Is Never Done

Daredevil Born Again First Trailer Released: The Devil’s Work Is Never Done

Shashank Shakya
Comments 0
Snippet of Daredevil's mask from Daredevil Born Again
Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)
In Short
  • Daredevil Born Again is set to release on March 4, 2025.
  • The trailer showcases Wilson Fisk or the Kingpin as the Mayor of New York.
  • We also got our first official look at Muse, a villain confirmed to appear in Daredevil Born Again at the NYCC.

The return of Daredevil is almost upon us, and boy, oh boy, are we excited. Just to raise our excitement for the upcoming show, Marvel has decided to release the first trailer for Daredevil Born Again. While supposed to be released much earlier, the trailer was delayed because of the tragic LA Fires. However, now that the trailer has been released, let’s take a look at everything we got to see in it!

Marvel’s slate is pretty packed with much-anticipated releases. The studio’s first big release of the year would be Captain America’s Brave New World, followed by this insanely speculated series. The trailer for Daredevil Born Again shows us that Wilson Fisk, or Kingpin, has become the Mayor of New York, and even though he claims to be helping people, we all know it is not true.

We also got our first official look at Muse, a villain appearing in Daredevil Born Again. His appearance was confirmed for the first time at NYCC last year and I must say that his costume looks pretty well made.

Also Read: Release Dates of Upcoming Marvel TV Shows in 2025 Revealed

Talking about costumes, Charlie Cox’s costume as Daredevil looks way better than before, and by the looks of it, we might see him in multiple variations of the suit. We also got a look at Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, AKA The Punisher, but White Tiger was nowhere to be seen.

Overall, the trailer looks pretty good, and the series might even turn out to be grittier and more violent than its OG predecessor. So, let’s wait until March 4, 2025, for the release of Daredevil Born Again, and until then, stay tuned with us for further updates!

Related Articles
Daredevil: Born Again Will Be “Problematic” and “Scary” like Game of Thrones: Marvel
Shashank Shakya Oct 10, 2024
Daredevil Born Again Will Exceed Its Prequel In One Aspect and Fandom Will Love It
Aparna Ukil Aug 13, 2024
Daredevil Born Again: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More
Shashank Shakya Aug 12, 2024

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an Entertainment Writer and has completed his Bachelors(Honours) with English Literature. He is a published writer. He boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universes along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...