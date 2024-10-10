Home > News > Daredevil: Born Again Will Be “Problematic” and “Scary” like Game of Thrones: Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again Will Be "Problematic" and "Scary" like Game of Thrones: Marvel

Daredevil Born Again Will Be Problematic and Scary like GOT States Marvel's Head of Streaming
Daredevil: Born Again is one of the most speculated TV shows of 2025 and people are eagerly looking out for any kind of updates or teases that they can lay their hands on. In a recent development, Marvel’s head of streaming Brad Winderbaum had an interview at ABC13 where he opened up about what we will get to see with Daredevil Born Again.

In the conversation, Brad Winderbaum talked about Ironheart and then shifted his attention toward Daredevil Born Again. He gave us an insight into what kind of New York landscape we will get to see and what to expect from the upcoming series. In his statement, Winderbaum stated-

Imagine if New York City was as intricate and problematic and scary as the world of ‘Game of Thrones,’ all these forces vying for control, and it can be really hopeful at times, and really violent at times, and dark-but also there’s light at the end of the tunnel if you could just fight for it.”

It looks like we are going to see a New York City which will quite closely resemble the vibe of Gotham City we are seeing in The Penguin series. There are not many details available at the moment about the exact plot of Daredevil Born Again.

The exact release date of the TV show is not known yet but Marvel announced at D23 2024 that Daredevil Born Again will release on Disney Plus in March 2025 with a total of 18 episodes.

