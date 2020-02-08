Since smartphones picked up the rectangular slab design, every phone has looked more or less the same. They all are rectangular slabs of metal, glass, plastic or recently popular “glasstic”, with rounded corners and varying sizes. No manufacturer has been “brave” enough to create a new basic design language…until Caviar.

The Russian luxe-class manufacturer generally makes modified iPhones. The company uses luxury materials like gold and titanium to make these modifications. The brand is known for the intricate details in their modifications and the insanely expensive price-tag.

Not long ago, the internet’s most loved billionaire, Elon Musk came to the stage in Los Angeles to introduce Tesla’s new futuristic truck, the Cybertruck. After the unveiling of the truck, it became the buzz in the automobile industry for its unique design language.

Well, Caviar surely loved that design. The company love it so much, that they created a mod for the iPhone 11 Pro inspired from the Cybertruck’s design. They are calling this new modified iPhone 11 Pro the “CyberPhone”.

The CyberPhone

So I guess everyone knows the specs of the iPhone 11 Pro already. That’s why I won’t be going through the hassle of talking about the specs of the CyberPhone. Let me tell you about the design of this phone instead.

Caviar took an iPhone 11 Pro and wrapped it in a fancy shell. Now the shell is the USP of this phone. It is crafted from titanium and acts as a case for the device inside. The titanium covers the back panel, the sides and even the front of the iPhone. Hence, it provides all-round protection to the device from any drops or shocks.

The titanium panel protects the display and it folds down when you wish to use the phone. Now the front panel folds down in such a way that it also acts as a stand for the device, but only for portrait position.

The whole casing consists of sharp edges and intricate geometry lines just like the Cybertruck’s design. It even looks like the truck when it folds down to reveal the screen.

Insane Price

Now let’s talk money. The starting price of the CyberPhone is, wait for it, $15,860 (Rs.11,33,974). How crazy is that? This is just for the base model, i.e., the iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB. The more you upgrade the model, the more you will have to pay. You can also get the iPhone 11 Pro Max 512 GB if you can sell your soul to a crossroad demon.

The only consolation for the price you will get is that these phones are limited edition devices. So you can boast that the world only has a few of these and you own one.

So what do you think of the CyberPhone? Would you care to buy one? Let us know down in the comments.