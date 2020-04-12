Over the years, we have seen many luxury iPhones made by luxe-class manufacturers. Caviar has been the most prominent luxury iPhone manufacturer who came up with the $15k “CyberPhone” and the $6.7k iPhone 11 Pro with a piece of Steve Jobs’ iconic black rolled-neck sweatshirt in the recent past. However, another company that makes some crazy luxury iPhones is “Designa Individual”.

The Moscow-based company was founded by two jewellery artists, Victor Rampel and Morris Rampel, back in 2011. These two individuals specialise in jewellery designing and wanted to integrate jewellery art with modern technology. Hence, the company was created to deliver handmade custom iPhones and watches to those who want to stand out in the crowd and obviously has a lot of money!

Now, the company offers a wide range of designs for the iPhones, each of which is crafted with utmost dedication and intricate handiwork. Every design of the iPhones is one of a kind. So, if you get one for yourself, the device will come with a serial number along with the design name.

Speaking of the designs, there are three categories from which you can choose your preferred design. These categories are Carbon, Leather and Animal.

The Carbon designs, as the name suggests, are made with Carbon Fiber as a base for the designs. On top of the Kevlar, the company uses some expensive luxury materials to complete the designs. There are 13 designs to choose from in this category.

The Leather designs, as you can already tell, are made with premium quality leather. Although these designs are not as flashy as the Carbon ones but look quite elegant. You can choose from 12 unique designs in this category.

Now, the Animal designs are the flashiest of them all and would surely turn some eyes if you use one of these in public. In this category, there are only 5 options to choose from. However, each one of them looks weirdly amazing as an iPhone.

You can get your preferred design on the iPhone 11 Pro or the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The price of these iPhones ranges from 4790 Euros (~Rs 3,94,507) to 5990 Euros (~Rs 4,93,340). If you get your customisation on the 11 Pro Max, the price increases by 200 Euros (~Rs 16,500) for each design.

So, if you are someone who has a lot of money to spend on luxury commodities like these, then you can surely check them out on their official website.