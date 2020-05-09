Have you ever thought that a car engine can make its way to your kitchen? Well, if you haven’t then the Espresso Veloce RS Black Edition might surprise you a bit. And if you’re a Porschephile who loves coffee, then you’re in for a treat.

Super Veloce is a company that makes some of the most innovative coffee machines that I have seen in my lifetime. Founded by industrial designer Paolo Mastrogiuseppe in the South African city of Johannesburg, the company makes coffee and tea machines inspired by some of the iconic car engines.

Now, the Espresso Veloce RS Black Edition is an all blacked-out coffee maker that carries the design of the classic 3.6-litre flat-six engine of the 993-gen Porsche 911. It is a novelty item that can serve as a showpiece for Porsche enthusiasts while serving coffee to the addicts.

The company crafted this unique coffee machine using high-end materials that are used in sportscars like surgical grade stainless steel, aluminium alloys, titanium and of course carbon fiber. Putting these materials together, the machine comes with a weight of about 21.5 kgs (~47 lbs). So once you place the coffee maker in your house, it stays in that place for the time being.

Now, as this is a machine inspired by the 993-gen Porsche engines, the company will build only 993 of these coffee makers for the enthusiasts who are interested in it. Now, because of the novelty factor, it comes with a price tag of $11000 (~Rs 8,32,660). That is quite a lot of cash for a coffee machine.

So, what do you guys think? Is it worth the price? Would you get one for yourself? If you do, do not forget to invite us for a hot cup of coffee and some crackers.