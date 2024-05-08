CMF Phone 1 Leak Hints at Surprisingly Affordable Smartphone

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF is all set to launch their first smartphone, as covered in a previous leak. But now we have some more information about its design, price, and specifications, and it looks like a departure from what you expect as it will be a budget-friendly device. CMF’s first smartphone could follow Nothing’s naming scheme and may launch as the CMF Phone 1.

According to 91 Mobiles, the phone will feature a 6.5-inch display, with Gorilla Glass protection. We can expect a single camera setup at the back, a 5000 mAh battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity processor to power the device. It will be either Dimensity 6100 or 6300 chipset. The device could run a cut-down version of the Nothing OS with 3 Android Updates and 4 years of Security patches.

Image Courtesy: u/Invalid-01 on r/CMFTech

Since this will be a budget device, we may see a plastic enclosure similar to the one on the Phone (2a). Based on the leaks, the design looks quite bland and uninspiring, but it could also be a fan-made render. Like the other products in CMF’s lineup, the Phone 1 may be available in three colors: Orange, Black, and White. The phone may be priced at about Rs 12,000 or $140 which is half the price of the Nothing Phone (2a) released earlier this year.

Nothing is trying to penetrate every segment of the Indian smartphone market to establish a presence. Similar to what OnePlus has managed to do over the years. Hopefully, the phone looks nothing like the leaked renders. The budget segment needs a refreshing design that CMF has the opportunity to bring.

What are your thoughts on CMF Phone 1? Do you like the design, specs, and price? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.