CMF Phone 2 Pro Announced with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro and Triple Cameras

After a very successful phone launch earlier this year, Nothing has shifted focus to its CMF team for the launch of a new CMF phone. The CMF Phone 1 tried bringing modularity and was a unique-looking device at an affordable price tag. Nothing has launched the first “Pro” CMF phone called the CMF Phone 2 Pro and here’s everything you need to know.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Specifications

Starting with the display specifications, the CMF Phone 2 Pro comes with a 6.77-inches 1080p 120Hz AMOLED display. Like the Phone 1, it refreshes at 120Hz but has a better peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Design-wise, the Phone 2 Pro now gets a dual-tone treatment. There are three cameras at the back, and the lanyard dial has been retained. At 7.8 mm thickness, the phone weighs 185 grams and is IP54-rated.

The visible screw treatment is still present, with three screws at the top and one screw at the bottom. The back panel is not removable, but CMF will provide additional back covers, a magnetic wallet-cum-stand, interchangeable fisheye and macro lenses, and a lanyard cable.

Performance-wise, the phone features MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro, a 4nm octa-core processor which Nothing claims has 10% faster CPU and 5% better GPU. Coupled, there’s 8 GB RAM on offer and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage on the base variant. CMF is also betting big on the improved liquid cooling system with graphite material at the top to dissipate heat quicker.

The cameras also received an upgrade this year, moving from a dual camera setup to triple cameras. The primary being a 50 MP wide and the secondary being an 8 MP ultrawide. The third and a welcome addition is a 50 MP 2x telephoto camera. None of them seem to have OIS, but EIS. The front camera is a 16 MP snapper.

Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery that can charge at 33W. CMF rates it to last for 10 hours of continuous PUBG usage or 22 hours of YouTube. However, unlike the Phone 1, the Phone 2 Pro does come with a 33W fast charger in the box.

Software-wise, it’s running Nothing OS 3.2 based on Android 15. Nothing has bumped the software support as well, so it’s promised three years of major Android updates and an additional three years of security patches.

Connectivity-wise, there’s support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and comprehensive 5G and 4G bands. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint scanner and the phone has dual SIM support. Unfortunately, there’s still no NFC or USB 3.2 but USB 2.0.

CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus

In the event, Nothing also announced three new truly-wireless earbuds — The Buds 2, Buds 2a, and the Buds 2 Plus. Nothing says the Buds 2a are entry level TWS earbuds, while the Buds 2 are mid-range. The Buds 2 Plus sits slightly below the Buds Pro 2 which launched last year. The Buds 2A, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Plus cost €29, €39, and €49

Pricing and Availability

The CMF Phone 2 Pro comes in two storage variants — 8 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB. There are four colors on offer — White, Black, Orange, and Light Green. The base variant starts at €259 and the 256 GB variant will set you €289.

The phone will also be available in India starting at Rs 18,999, but will sell for Rs 17,999 while the offer lasts. The phone is available for pre-orders starting today and will start shipping from May 5.

What are your thoughts on the CMF Phone 2 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.