CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 Launched by Nothing

Alongside the CMF Phone 1 (review), Nothing’s sub-brand has also unveiled two new accessories, namely the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2, the sequels to their first TWS and smartwatch released last year. The latest iterations expand on CMF’s affordable range of accessories with new features and improvements over their older counterparts.

CMF Buds Pro 2: Specs and Features

The new Buds Pro 2 takes inspiration from the CMF Buds (review) with a square-shaped case that houses a physical wheel at the top left. This time, however, it’s not a lanyard-cable module. Instead, CMF has incorporated a customizable smart dial that you can use to adjust volume and control media playback on the Buds 2 Pro.

You can use the Nothing X app to customize the controls of the smart dial. This includes switching between noise cancellation, activating voice assistant, low lag mode, and more.

On the inside, the CMF Buds Pro 2 packs a dual driver system comprising an 11 mm bass driver and a 6 mm micro-planar tweeter. It’s accompanied by Dirac Opteo and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0. The earbuds support all the standard audio codecs, including AAC, SBC, and LDAC in this price bracket.

CMF’s latest offering comes with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation that’s rated at up to 50 dB and works on a frequency range of up to 5000 Hz. The built-in Adaptive Mode can automatically adjust the ANC level based on the ambient noise around you. For calls, the earbuds use CMF’s Clear Voice Technology 2.0 alongside the 6-microphone setup to offer clear and loud sound.

In terms of power, the Buds Pro 2 comes with a 460 mAh battery on the case and 60 mAh per bud. The brand claims that the earbuds with the case can last up to 43 hours with ANC off and up to 26 hours with ANC or Transparent mode turned on. You can read about the real-life test results in our CMF Buds Pro 2 review.

You can top off the earbuds and case from 0 to 100% in just 70 minutes with Type-C wired charging. The case will take up to 60 minutes to charge the earbuds from 0-100%.

Connectivity-wise, the Buds Pro 2 supports Bluetooth 5.3, Dual connection, and a range of up to 10 meters. You can connect it to any device running Android 5.1 and later or an iPhone running iOS 13 and above. Furthermore, the device includes Low Lag Mode, Find My Earbuds, and Spatial audio support.

The CMF Buds Pro 2 is available in Dark Grey, Light Grey, Orange, and Blue colors. You can get it for Rs 4,299 on Flipkart.

CMF Watch Pro 2: Specs and Features

The Watch Pro 2 also moves on from its predecessor’s design. The original square dial has now been replaced by a circular frame that features a smaller 1.32-inch always-on AMOLED display. The screen’s resolution is 466 x 466 pixels and its brightness peaks at 620 nits.

CMF’s new smartwatch is enclosed in an aluminum alloy case that supports interchangeable bezels. There’s a functional crown that opens the watch’s menu upon a press and lets you navigate by rotating it. To aid in the customization, the watch lets you easily swap straps, so you can switch between the liquid silicone and leather straps whenever the occasion arrives.

You can choose from over 100 watch faces, including dynamic videos and static designs with always-on elements. The native software will let you edit the complications within the watch face to display key data like weather, steps, and calories. The watch comes with customizable widgets that you can swipe between to control different aspects and functions like weather, music, fitness tracking, and managing schedules.

For health tracking, the Watch Pro 2 equips Heart rate and SpO₂ blood oxygen sensors that can also keep track of stress, sleep, menstrual cycles, and more. Furthermore, built-in GPS support, accelerometer, and ambient light sensors combined with CMF’s Smart Movement Algorithm and Training-goal setting aid activity tracking.

The smartwatch supports up to 120 sports modes and can automatically detect and start activity tracking without manual input. You can read about the fitness features and experience in our detailed CMF Watch Pro 2 review.

The Watch Pro 2 has a 305 mAh battery that the company claims to last you up to 11 days with optimal use. You can charge the watch with the included cable from zero to full in 100 minutes. The wearable has an IP68 rating that makes it waterproof when submerged under 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

On the connectivity front, the device can pair with iPhones (iOS 13+) and Android (Android 8.0+) devices via Bluetooth 5.3 and the CMF Watch app. You can make Bluetooth phone calls using the watch’s mice + speaker unit. Besides that, you can save up to 30 contacts within the watch.

The CMF Watch Pro 2 starts at Rs 4,999 for liquid silicon strap models, including Dark Grey and Ash Grey. You can purchase the watch with Blue or Orange leather straps for Rs 5,499. Additionally, you can also get the strap + bezel combo for Rs 749.

So, what are your thoughts on these wearable accessories from CMF by Nothing? Do you think the Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 are worthy upgrades over the current CMF lineup? Let us know your opinions in the comments below.