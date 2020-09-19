Cloudflare has partnered with the Internet Archive to expand the scope of its Always Online service. Thanks to this partnership, Always Online-enabled websites will now fetch a copy from the Internet Archive in case the original host is unavailable.

Despite all the technological advancements, server downtimes are still a thing in 2020 and it even affects tech giants like Google. This is where Cloudflare’s Always Online service comes to the scene. It offers a static backup copy of web pages so that users can continue viewing pages.

The partnership benefits both Cloudflare and The Internet Archive. On one hand, The Internet Archive’s mission is to archive as many web pages as possible and through this partnership, web pages that enable Cloudflare’s Always Online service will automatically get archived.

On the flip side, Cloudflare can access web pages from The Internet Archive, which would otherwise have been impossible and resulted in an error. Personally, I think this is the most effective partnership that has happened this year to make the internet a better place.

“The Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine has an impressive infrastructure that can archive the web at scale. By working together, we can take another step toward making the Internet more resilient by stopping server issues for our customers and in turn from interrupting businesses and users online,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder, and CEO of Cloudflare.

The Internet Archive has been around for over 20 years and has archived over 468 billion web pages so far. The organization says it is adding more than 1 billion new archived URLs per day. Cloudflare’s sources from its customers will help speed up the archiving process.