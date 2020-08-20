Many of Google’s online services, including Gmail, Google Drive and Google Docs, are apparently facing severe disruption with several social media users reporting that they are unable to use some or all of the aforementioned services since this morning. The most common problem cited by users is the inability to upload files to Google Drive and send attachments with Gmail.

It is worth noting that the problems seem to be affecting users globally, with the hashtag #gmail trending on Twitter in many regions around the world. NDTV Gadgets has also confirmed some of the issues, saying that many of the publication’s staff faced problems while uploading files to Gmail or documents to Google Drive. Additionally, some users are also complaining about connectivity issues with Google Docs and Google Meet.

Can someone at @Google please fix google drive and docs and @gmail ASAP! Of course when I have to submit something by tomorrow you go down — Vanessa Diaz (@BriteandBubbly) August 20, 2020

Google has acknowledged the service disruption and says it is investigating the problem. In an official status update on the G Suite Status Dashboard, the company said: “Our team is continuing to investigate this issue … (Reported issues include) Gmail sending issues, Meet recording issues, Creating files issues in Drive, CSV user upload issues in Admin Console, Posting message issues in Google Chat”.

When we checked at around 1:30 pm IST, we could operate Gmail, Drive and Photos normally without any issues. Neither I nor any of my colleagues I spoke to has faced any problem accessing any of Google’s services today. Let’s hope we get further clarification from Google soon.