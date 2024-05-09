Home > News > App Mall Arrives on ChromeOS: A New Way to Explore Chromebook Apps

App Mall Arrives on ChromeOS: A New Way to Explore Chromebook Apps

Abubakar Mohammed
comment Comments 0
App Mall Arrives on ChromeOS: A New Way to Explore Chromebook Apps
In Short
  • ChromeOS' new App Mall is now rolling out to all Chromebooks.
  • It can be enabled by flipping the CROS-MALL flag in Chrome://flags.
  • It consists of four sections and suggests apps you can download on your Chromebook.

Google is rolling out a new app to ChromeOS called “App Mall” and it’s exactly what the name suggests. The App Mall feature was first spotted in March and is now rolling out to Chromebooks. It is a new way to discover apps and games on the operating system. Here’s everything you need to know about the same

First spotted by our good friends over at Chrome Unboxed, any Chromebook user can now try out the new App Mall by enabling the #CROS-MALL flag inside chrome://flags. Alternatively, you can also visit discover.apps.chrome to try out the new app mall.

ChromeOS app mall

We tried it out on our Chromebook and it feels like something that would pop up as soon as a user starts setting up their Chromebook. ChromeOS already has the Explorer app set in place, so it will be interesting to see how Google differentiates App Mall from Explorer, and if it replaces Explorer.

ChromeOS app mall-2

The app has four sections — Search, Home, Apps, Games, and Play Store, all of which are pretty self-explanatory. Some of the apps and games have the Choose option dropdown where they can select the type of app they want to download, i.e., Android or Web.

Recommended Articles
ChromeOS 124 Brings Material You Settings, Split Screen Updates, and More
Abubakar Mohammed May 3, 2024
15 Best Chromebook Games You Should Try in 2024
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 16, 2024
How to Enable and Use Quick Share (Previously Nearby Share) on Chromebook
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 22, 2024

There’s also an Experiment button that takes you to a Privacy & Terms page, but besides that, there’s nothing different about the App Mall.

What are your thoughts about the new App Mall? How do you think Google will approach it? Let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#Chromebook#ChromeOS

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply