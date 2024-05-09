App Mall Arrives on ChromeOS: A New Way to Explore Chromebook Apps

Google is rolling out a new app to ChromeOS called “App Mall” and it’s exactly what the name suggests. The App Mall feature was first spotted in March and is now rolling out to Chromebooks. It is a new way to discover apps and games on the operating system. Here’s everything you need to know about the same

First spotted by our good friends over at Chrome Unboxed, any Chromebook user can now try out the new App Mall by enabling the #CROS-MALL flag inside chrome://flags . Alternatively, you can also visit discover.apps.chrome to try out the new app mall.

We tried it out on our Chromebook and it feels like something that would pop up as soon as a user starts setting up their Chromebook. ChromeOS already has the Explorer app set in place, so it will be interesting to see how Google differentiates App Mall from Explorer, and if it replaces Explorer.

The app has four sections — Search, Home, Apps, Games, and Play Store, all of which are pretty self-explanatory. Some of the apps and games have the Choose option dropdown where they can select the type of app they want to download, i.e., Android or Web.

There’s also an Experiment button that takes you to a Privacy & Terms page, but besides that, there’s nothing different about the App Mall.

What are your thoughts about the new App Mall? How do you think Google will approach it? Let us know in the comments below.