According to a new report from Android Police, Google seems to finally be working on bringing a dark mode to its operating system for Chromebooks. While the two most popular operating systems out there — Windows and macOS — have had dark mode for a while, Chrome OS users have sadly missed out on it for all this time.

Since the new dark mode is currently being worked on, it’s only available in the Canary channel for Chrome OS right now, which means it will be quite unstable and buggy as of right now.

If you have been itching to try out the new dark mode on your Chromebook, here is how to enable it within Chrome Canary.

Head over to “chrome://flags/#enable-force-dark” and enable the flag.

Also enable “chrome://flags/#enable-webui-dark-mode”

According to Android Police, you can also use the “chrome://flags/#dark-light-mode” flag to make the Chrome OS theme darker. As mentioned above, the dark mode is not all the way there yet, and while some aspects of the Chrome OS interface, such as the wallpaper picker, browser, and most system apps look good in the dark mode right now, there are inconsistencies.

Plus, apparently dark mode isn’t working for some users on Chrome Canary at all. Clearly, this feature is far from ready right now, but hopefully Google will be able to bring it to the stable Chrome OS channel sooner rather than later.

What do you think about a dark mode in Chrome OS? Is this something you’ve been waiting for as well? Let us know in the comments.