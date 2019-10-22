A new extension available on the Chrome webstore claims to revert some of the changes made recently to the company’s website by reducing so-called ‘engagement’ and toning down some of new UI changes that many users have complained against for one reason or another. Called Tweak New Twitter, the software is also available as a Firefox add-on from the Mozilla repository and seems to have an identical set of features on both the browsers.

According to its listing page on both the webstores, Tweak New Twitter can automatically switch users back to the traditional UI whenever Twitter shows the new ‘Home’ (algorithmic) timeline because of ‘engagement’. It also claims to move retweets to a separate timeline, or hide them entirely, thereby offering a cleaner, clutter-free timeline. It is also capable of removing sidebar content, including Trends, Who to follow and the sidefooter.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As per the listing on both the Chrome web-store and the Firefox Repository, some of the other notable features of the software include: “Removing some less-used links from the primary nav (Explore, Bookmarks, Links)”, as well as “Using the site’s base font size and normal font weight in the primary nav to make it less distracting (using your selected font size from the Display / Customize your view dialog)”.

Do note that while all the aforementioned features are enabled by default, users will be able to toggle them on or off depending on how they want their timeline to look like. As can be seen from the embedded screenshots, the features all work as advertised.

Download Tweak New Twitter: (Firefox, Chrome)