Check out Xiaomi’s New Water Purifier That Can Also Boil Your Water in Just 1 Second!

Apart from launching flagship-grade smartphones, Xiaomi has launched various unusual yet unique smart home products, including an electric toothbrush, a smart lamp that doubles as a heater, and more, in the past. Adding to its list of cool products, the company has now announced a unique water purifier that can also boil your water in just one second! Yes, you read that right. A water purifier that doubles as a water heater.

Mi Instant Water Purifier Q800 Launched

The Mi Instant Water Purifier Q800 is primarily a water purifier, consisting of two RO filters to filter out unwanted particles from water. There’s a new primary RO-600G filter that can last up to 5 years, and a secondary one to support the primary filter.

Xiaomi also says that the life of the filter unit has been increased by 150% and there is a 50% improvement in the pure-to-wastewater ratio. Hence, the pure-to-wastewater ratio of the Q800 is 3:1 and the discharged wastewater can also be used for other household purposes like washing dishes, cleaning clothes, and mopping the floor.

It also comes with four different pre-sets that allow users to heat water at different temperatures before pouring it into a glass or a bowl. The four pre-set modes include normal temperature mode (25°C), milk mode (45°C), coffee mode (85°C), and boiling water mode (95°C). Users can also create custom pre-sets to heat water via the Mijia app.

The Mi Instant Water Purifier features an anti-clogging system and a smart faucet to discharge clean, boiling water. There is also a touch-enable display for users to easily monitor and control different functions of the appliance.

Price and Availability

The Mi Instant Water Purifier Q800 comes at a price of CNY 3,799 (~Rs 44,328). It is currently exclusive to the Chinese market and there is no word on whether or not the company will launch it in other markets in the future. We will keep you in the loop if we receive any further updates about the global availability of the product. So, stay tuned for more information.