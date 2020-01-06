At CES 2020, Withings has unveiled its new smartwatch that comes with a bunch of advanced sleep tracking features. The Withings ScanWatch series of smartwatches from Withings now packs in a bunch of added sensors and can reportedly check for sleep apnea.

The watch looks pretty much the same as the older Withings Steel HR with a circular case, and dual circular dial design inside. The upper circular part houses a PMOLED display, and the lower dial is the Activity dial.

Wile you’d be hard pressed to notice the difference between the older Steel HR smartwatch from Withings, and this new Withings ScanWatch, the major upgrade is in the added sensors. For one, the new Steel HR brings an ECG feature packed inside so you can take an ECG straight from your wrist, much like the Apple Watch. Along with that Withings is including an optical heart rate sensor to provide users with continuous heart rate scanning as well. There’s also an SpO2 sensor in the watch that can check for blood oxygen levels and keep a track of your SpO2 values over time.

Apart from all the sensors, the Withings ScanWatch comes with a battery that Withings says will last 30 days on a charge.

The smartwatch is expected to be available in Q2 pending approvals from the FDA for its ECG and sleep apnea features. The watch will be made available in two variants with the 38mm variant expected to launch at $249, and the 42mm variant expected to launch at $299.