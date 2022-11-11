Boult Audio Introduces X30 and X50 TWS Earbuds in India

Boult Audio has launched two new TWS earbuds, the X30 and the X50 in India. Both products come with the Combat Mode for gaming, up to 40 hours of playback time, and more at an affordable price. Read on to know more.

Boult Audio X30 and X50: Specs and Features

The Boult Audio X30 and X50 TWS come with an in-ear design and have a lightweight charging case. Both pairs of earbuds have 10mm drivers and feature 3 equalizer modes that offer HiFi, Rock, and Bass Boost modes.

Boult Audio X30

The X30 and X50 come with support for 45mm low latency Combat mode for enhanced gaming. Users can get up to 40 hours of playback time on a single charge. There’s support for fast charging, which can provide a playback time of 100 minutes in just 10 minutes.

Both the new audio products by Boult Audio come with Bluetooth, version 5.1 enablement, and support the SBC and AAC audio codecs. And, you won’t have to worry about sweat or water spills for the Boult Audio X30 and X50 come with an IPX5 rating.

The difference between the X30 and the X50 is that the Boult Audio X50 comes with Quad Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation.

Price and Availability

The Boult Audio X30 and X50 TWS earbuds retail at Rs 999. The X30 gets Blue and Warm Grey color options and will be available via Amazon India. The X50, on the other hand, will be up for grabs via Flipkart and comes in Black and White colors.