Boult Audio Unveils Maverick TWS with 35-Hour Playtime in India

Boult Audio has introduced a new pair of truly wireless earbuds called Maverick in India. The TWS comes with Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC), fast charging, and more features. Have a look at the details.

Boult Audio Maverick: Specs and Features

The Maverick TWS earbuds are meant for gaming, music, and more. It comes with an in-ear design and a see-through case. There’s support for ambient lighting too.

The earbuds support the Combat Gaming Mode with 45ms Ultra Low Latency for a smooth gaming experience. It comes with 10mm drivers that support BoomX Tech Rich Bass.

It houses a quad-mic setup and comes with the Zen Mode, which enables ENC for calls. The earbuds are claimed to provide a total playtime of 35 hours and support Type-C Lightning Boult fast charging, which can offer a playtime of around 12 minutes in just 10 minutes of charging.

There’s support for Bluetooth version 5.3 and the Blink and Pair tech for faster pairing. Additionally, the Boult Audio Maverick comes with an IPX5 rating and touch controls for playing/pausing songs, answering/rejecting calls, and calling the voice assistant. Speaking of which, it comes with support for Google Assistant and Siri.

Price and Availability

The Boult Audio Maverick is priced at Rs 1,799 and is now available for purchase via Amazon India, Flipkart, and the company’s website.