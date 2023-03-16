Boult Audio Introduces New Drift plus Smartwatch in India

Boult Audio has expanded its smartwatch portfolio in India with the launch of the new Drift Plus. This new affordable smartwatch brings a number of features to the table, which are in vogue right now. So, there’s Bluetooth Calling support, an IP rating, fast charging support, and much more. Check out the details below.

Boult Drift Plus: Specs and Features

The new Drift Plus features a zinc alloy frame and a 1.85-inch IPS LCD HD display with 500 nits of brightness. You get to try more than 150 watch face options. For the Bluetooth Calling capability, the watch features a speaker and a mic and supports Bluetooth version 5.1. You also get to make calls and perform other tasks with the help of Google Assistant or Siri, depending on the phone you are using.

The various health sensors can record the heart rate, SpO2 levels, and even blood pressure. You also get a sleep tracker and a period tracker. Plus, you can record the steps taken, calories burnt, and distance covered.

There are over 100 sports modes to keep a record of activities like cycling, swimming, yoga, and more. The Drift Plus also sends water drinking and sedentary reminders. The smartwatch can last up to 7 days and supports Lightning Boult fast charging, which takes about 2.5 hours to reach the full charge.

Additionally, the new smartwatch by Boult Audio gets inbuilt mini games, weather updates, the ability to find the phone if lost, and more. It also supports an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

Boult Audio’s Drift Plus will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,499 (originally, Rs 1,799) and can be bought via Flipkart and the company’s website. It stands against watches from Noise, boAt, Fire-Boltt, and more.

It comes in Snow Cream, Jet Black, Black Coffee, Dark Blue, and Light Blue color options.